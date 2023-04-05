Without a doubt, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch was a star-studded event. Both Hollywood and Bollywood celebs graced the event – I mean, is there anything the Ambanis can’t make happen? It’s pretty obvious that the hefty price of the dresses or accessories that the celebs donned would easily put a hole in my and five others’ pockets combined. Though we weren’t able to get a hold of the prices of everyone’s outfits, here are some that we heard of.

1. Anant Ambani – ₹18 Crores Watch

India Today

2. Zendaya – ₹3,89,000 Saree

By now you’d have seen enough videos of Paps butchering Zendaya’s name. But apart from that, the blue hand-embroidered cosmos saree set designed by Rahul Mishra that Zendaya donned at NMACC is worth ₹389,000.

Instagram/Rahul Mishra

3. Radhika Merchant – ₹2 Crores Mini Bag

The to-be Ambani, aka Anant Ambani’s to-be wife, Radhika Merchant stole the show with her luxurious picks. The Hermes Kelly Bag that she sported at the event, reportedly costs ₹2 crores and it’s really, and we mean really tiny.

4. Radhika Merchant – ₹98,000 Dress

Well, that time bag is not it. The cut-out dress that Radhika Merchant wore on the 3rd day of the NMACC event was from Prabal Gurung and cost ₹98,000, BollywoodShaadis reported. But to be fair, for the daughter of the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, ₹98k probably won’t be such a huge amount.

5. Radhika Merchant – ₹4 Lakhs Sandals

We talked about the dress, we talked about the bag, and now let’s talk about Radhika Merchant’s stunning pair of heels. She wore a Hermes Himalaya Premiere Sandal at NMACC, which is priced at $4,950. That’s around ₹4,06,500.

6. Gigi Hadid – ₹5 Lakhs Himachal Trench

I, for one, would have loved to know how much Gigi Hadid’s divine ivory Chikankari saree cost. Her jewelled blouse alone would cost a fortune!