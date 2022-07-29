As the koffee brews every weekend, we see a new side to actors who grace the couch. Needless to say, it's always a revelation. The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was just another roller-coaster ride that had multitudes in its conversation. But, it also got quite relatable, when Ananya Panday talked like a spokesperson for Gen Z.

Whether it was prioritizing food, the ghost of failed relationships or dissapointments while dating, we could all just nod along. Because well, who hasn't been there? And, it felt normal knowing that life is a mess for everyone.

1. When her post-cry session included bingeing on sushi. Good food after crying has to be the most satisfying thing ever. Any food works.

2. When she outright accepted having FOMO - from drama and controversies. Who doesn't like a little tadka?

3. When she was happy about her sibling leaving home for college. We love them. But we'd like to love them from a distance.

4. Whether you like it or not, you agree with it. The nation agrees!

5. When she kept announcing about her singlehood. One happy-single-foodie.

6. When she was just as irritated of people constantly correcting her grammar. Calm down, people!

7. When she accepted telling everything to her girl gang. Who doesn't? It's an unsaid rule and you gotta abide.

8. When butter chicken was her only priority - even the thing that turns her on. You gotta love butter chicken, that's another rule.

9. When she made us feel better about falling in love on a daily basis (with the wrong people), like one dil-phenk-aashiq.

10. When being in a relationship was her biggest regret about THAT relationship. Someone finally said it!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.