From Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna to Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, there are a number of celebrity friends who have known each other since their childhood. While there are several celebrities who studied together, here is a compiled list of celebrities who are chuddy-buddies. Are you ready? Let's go!

1. Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff

Baaghi (2016), A Flying Jatt (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020) as an on-screen couple. From being childhood friends to becoming an on-screen couple, this duo has come a long way. At the age of 15, Shraddha Kapoor joined the American School Of Bombay, where Tiger Shroff became her schoolmate. In an interview with Ishq 104.8 FM, he revealed that he had a big crush on her, during their school days. However, he couldn’t confess his love back then. Later, the duo went on to feature together in2016),2016)(2018) and(2020) as an on-screen couple.

2. Karan Johar & Twinkle Khanna

In eighth grade, Karan Johar failed to crack The Doon School’s entrance exam. Then, he was put in Panchgani’s The New Era Boarding School, where Twinkle Khanna was already studying. Even though he was two years her senior in school, they went on to become good friends. In fact, in an interview , Twinkle Khanna revealed that Karan Johar was insanely in love with her and she was the only woman he has ever been in love with. Interestingly, the mothers of this actor-director duo, Dimple Kapadia and Hiroo Johar, were already best of friends.

3. Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday



Both of these new-gen actors, who share a great equation with each other, studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Sara Ali Khan was Ananya Panday's senior in school and they both were in the same house and even participated in a lot of drama competitions.

4. Aryan Khan & Navya Naveli Nanda

Unless you have been living under a rock, you probably already know how Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda share a great bond. And that's because both of the starkids studied together at Sevenoaks School, England (2016). They are often spotted together partying with their common friends. In fact, they were even rumoured to be dating a while back.

5. Athiya Shetty & Krishna Shroff

It's a known fact that Sunil Shetty and Jacky Shroff have been the best of friends ever since they started acting. They even acted together in several movies, like Hulchul and Border. Even their daughters were good friends during their school days. They both used to study together at the American School Of Bombay. And interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were their seniors in school. Sometime back, Athiya Shetty posted an adorable throwback picture of them on her social media handle.

6. Hrithik Roshan & Uday Chopra

Yes, that's correct. Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have known each other since the fourth grade, as they completed their schooling together at Mahim’s Bombay Scottish School. After completing school, they went to Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics together. The duo grew up sharing the same set of friends from the industry.

7. Hrithik Roshan & Kunal Kapoor

No, we are not kidding. Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor's friendship goes back several years. From wishing each other on social media to having a live session together, this duo has come a long way. They both acted in Don 2 together, where Hrithik Roshan had a special appearance.

Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two ⁦@kapoorkkunal⁩ pic.twitter.com/1A5VQe0hco — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 18, 2020

8. Abhishek Bachchan & Sikander Kher

These two actors have been friends since childhood, and are often seen posting their throwback pictures. The duo, who have worked together in movies like Players, have been friends for 42 long years.

9. Karan Johar & Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karan Johar have been childhood friends. They apparently met each other for the first time when they were just five years old and have been best of friends since then. From appearing on talk shows to walking the ramp together, the duo shares an amazing bond.

10. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan

The friendship between Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is no secret. Referring to themselves as 'Charlie's Angels', they have been inseparable since their childhood. From partying together to being there for each other in tough times, they have seen it all.

How many of these Bollywood friends did you already know about? Let us know in the comments.