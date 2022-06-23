Photoshop blunders are not new to our beloved celebs. But there are some that can't help but make us go "Eeks!"

Here are 19 of the worst photoshop fails that left us thoroughly cringed:

1. Ananya Panday

The young actress innocently photoshopped aloo bhujiya onto her drink thinking people wouldn't notice. But they did. The only question we're left with is: why aloo bhujiya?

2. Kareena Kapoor

During a photoshop blunder, Kapoor who is typically pretty unfiltered about her looks, forgot that her knees were left out of the picture. So are knees considered unsexy now?

3. Kartik Aaryan

Who, literally who told Bollywood that abs make a man desirable? They don't. Stop with the ridiculous photoshopped six-packs FFS. It makes Aaryan who is normally a pretty attractive dude, appear like a fool.

4. Deepika Padukone

This picture posted by Deepika’s stylist, Shaleena Nathani is a lesson on how not to photoshop. Her nose and eyes are disfigured and her skin? It's amazing how colourism continues to be rampant in the industry.

5. Salmon Bhai

Time and time again our universal bro has photoshopped abs on himself, further perpetuating harmful body stereotypes. Alas, that's the least of his crimes.

6. Miranda Kerr

The first one is on the Victoria's Secret Instagram. The second one is on Kerr's. I think we can unanimously agree that Kerr is one one the most beautiful women on this planet. Her body is amazing, but why would she go ahead and cinch her waist even more? Sad.

7. Kim Kardashian

It's no secret that Kardashians are the queens of the photoshop universe. But this one on the Instagram of her body-positive shapewear brand is just embarrassing. Look at her elbow.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner joined too! This time with Kim's six toes and the duo heavily airbrushed.

9. Khloe Kardashian

And here, where who knows WTF is up with Khloe's one hundred fingers? Why are all the Kardashian+Jenners trying to channel Hritik Roshan?

10. Ariana Grande

How on earth did she still not notice her weirdly elongated fingers? Her hand looks like a lizard's paw.

11. Adam Levine

Levine mysteriously lost half his torso in this Vogue Russia issue where he was featured with his now ex-girlfriend.

12. Zendaya

Others are fine, but the fact that someone would do this to Zendaya is just a crime.

13. Justin Beiber

Ladies and gentlemen, let me present to you Justin Bieber's digitally altered dick before and after photoshop. Is there no limit to the madness?

Justin Bieber, before and after the Calvin Klein photoshop pic.twitter.com/jVnyGL3uM6 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2015

14. John Mayer

John Mayer’s selfie is so airbrushed, that he ends up looking like a cartoon.

15. Madonna

Things got extra weird when Madonna allegedly posted a picture where her face was photoshopped on a TikToker's body. WTF! Stealing someone's body is some next level shit.

17. Lena Dunham

In a disappointing stance, Dunham actually defended the cover and said: "Vogue isn't the place that we go to look at realistic women." She added, "Vogue is the place that we go to look at beautiful clothes and fancy places and escapism and so I feel like if the story reflects me and I happen to be wearing a beautiful Prada dress and surrounded by beautiful men and dogs, what's the problem?"

18. Meghan Trainor

Unlike Dunham, Meghan Trainor actually had a spine and called out the disrespectful act. "They Photoshopped the crap out of me and I'm so sick of it, so I took it down until they fix it," she explained on Snapchat.

19. Priyanka Chopra

After her armpit photoshop went viral, the actress called it out herself by making a joke on social media.

This is what you get when you try to mislead human beings into a lifetime of fad diets and eating disorders. If you're a celeb and willingly use photoshop to dupe others. Fuck you!