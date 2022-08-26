Some films create expectations, some live up to them and others send you on a guilt trip for having them in the first place.

Liger, a sports action film starring Ananya Pandey and thirst trap Vijay Devarakonda, soar the audiences' hopes so high that it makes sense why the fall is so harsh and on the face.

I'm in profound sorrow for the folks who squandered money to watch this assault on the senses. The actors have done a below-average job in the film and this scene is proof.

Expression queen Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/YLOIUA4gzK — M (@_ahania) August 25, 2022

Girl, the dude's professing his love and you're just standing there with a deadpan face, rubbing your as if someone awoke you from a sound sleep.

I'd honesty watch Arjun Reddy twice instead of watching this drivel.

Twitter's mourning Vijay's acting 'cos it's dead and Ananya... well, bold of you to expect any better from her.

What a pathetic scene with a simping hero like an idiot. Bollywood movies are truly gutter trash. https://t.co/QmVaGILyqn — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 26, 2022

Pathetic acting by #VijayDevarakonda and even worse is #AnanyaPandey @TheDeverakonda have you even watched your own movie? Do you have no taste? @ananyapandayy what the hell are you doing here?? https://t.co/s5jYdoVL4l — DrNormal (@DrNormal13) August 26, 2022

Couldn’t care less about her but this Vijay Devarakonda downfall is unreal man,,,how did he go from movies like geetha govindam with Rashmika to this😭 https://t.co/sQRMdbsVoZ — manu (@maaaannuuuuu) August 26, 2022

Deverakonda's scream was even more bad than Ananya's acting! https://t.co/EI3s8ZZMqa pic.twitter.com/N5F804TeTw — Mohan Bhargav (@MohanBhargava16) August 26, 2022

Also look at Vijay's acting and people say he acted better in Arjun Reddy as compared Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. https://t.co/C6cXUXaB88 — Depressed (@unknown_51__) August 26, 2022

My question is @TheDeverakonda how from movies like Pelli choopulu, Arjun reddy, geeta govindum, dear comrade etc did u get to this. Don’t let Bollywood taint u https://t.co/SL6hiyyiib — anonymous-gir (@anonymous1gi) August 25, 2022

Everyone laughing on Ananya Pandey with whom no one hold expectations but being oblivious of Devrakonda's failed attempt despite he claimed himself to be superstar. https://t.co/qh8m2mgPnZ — UD__ (@Uddeshya___) August 25, 2022

Say good morning to ananya, she just woke up. https://t.co/iDUl82j9Tr — 𝑅𝓊𝒽𝒾. ❥ (@DilChuraliya_) August 25, 2022

they are both terrible https://t.co/urP3pgl4zJ — omshantiommm (@omshantiommm) August 25, 2022

Apart from this WTF scene, Liger looks like a film that Bollywood should have stopped making 10 years ago, let alone offering it to a talented South actor for his debut in the Hindi industry.