DreamWorks Animation has carved out its niche and significant place in the world of animated film-making, enchanting audiences worldwide with its captivating stories, memorable characters, and groundbreaking animation techniques. With a rich and diverse catalog spanning over two decades, it has established itself as a powerhouse in the animation industry, delivering a plethora of beloved classics and innovative cinematic experiences.
We have curated a list of animated movies Dreamworks for you. In this list, we have explored over 50 animated movies by DreamWorks that have delighted audiences and inspired imaginations around the globe.
List of Dreamworks Animated Movies
1. How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $494.9 million worldwide
- Cast: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson, Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs Ingerman, Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch
- Dubbed Languages: Hindi, English, Japanese, French, etc.
Hiccup, a young Viking, doesn’t fit in with the traditional Viking lifestyle of dragon slaying. During a dragon raid on Berk, Hiccup manages to capture a rare Night Fury dragon, which he names Toothless. As Hiccup spends time with Toothless, he learns that dragons are not the vicious creatures he once thought them to be.
2. Chicken Run (2000)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $224.8 million worldwide
- Cast: Mel Gibson as Rocky, Julia Sawalha as Ginger, Miranda Richardson as Mrs. Tweedy, Tony Haygarth as Mr. Tweedy, Timothy Spall as Nick, Phil Daniels as Fetcher, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian
Ginger, a courageous and resourceful chicken dreams of freedom. Alongside her fellow chickens, Ginger tirelessly plans various escape attempts from the farm, which is run by the tyrannical Mrs. Tweedy and her dim-witted husband, Mr. Tweedy. Their plans are complicated by the arrival of Rocky, a smooth-talking American rooster who claims to be able to fly.
3. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $485 million worldwide
- Cast: Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, Harvey Guillén as Perrito
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian
This also comes in the list of DreamWorks animated movies. When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.
4. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: $192.6 million worldwide
- Cast: Peter Sallis as Wallace (voice), Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Campanula Tottington (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Victor Quartermaine (voice), Peter Kay as PC Mackintosh (voice), Nicholas Smith as Reverend Clement Hedges (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian
Set in the quaint village of West Wallaby, the film follows Wallace and Gromit’s eccentric pest control business, “Anti-Pesto,” as they strive to keep the local vegetable competition free from rabbit infestations.
5. How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio cinema
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $621.5 million worldwide
- Cast: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (voice), Cate Blanchett as Valka (voice), Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast (voice), Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch (voice), America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson (voice), Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
Set five years after the events of the first film, Hiccup has successfully united dragons and Vikings on the island of Berk, where they live in harmony. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when they encounter a ruthless dragon trapper named Drago Bludvist, who seeks to control all dragons and conquer the world.
6. Antz (1998)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $171.8 million worldwide
- Cast: Woody Allen as Z (voice), Sharon Stone as Princess Bala (voice), Gene Hackman as General Mandible (voice), Sylvester Stallone as Weaver (voice), Jennifer Lopez as Azteca (voice), Christopher Walken as Colonel Cutter (voice), Danny Glover as Barbatus (voice), Dan Aykroyd as Chip (voice), Anne Bancroft as Queen (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish (sign language)
Z, a neurotic worker ant, struggles with the monotony of his existence in a highly regimented colony. Dissatisfied with his role and seeking something more meaningful, Z embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion against the oppressive system.
7. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: $521 million worldwide
- Cast: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, F. Murray Abraham as Grimmel, Cate Blanchett as Valka, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Jonah Hill as Snotlout
- Dubbed Languages: English
This is one of the best animated movies of DreamWorks. Following the events of the previous films, Hiccup has successfully created a dragon utopia on the island of Berk, where humans and dragons coexist in harmony. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when a ruthless dragon hunter named Grimmel targets Toothless, the last known Night Fury. This is one of the Best Animated Films.
8. Shrek 2 (2004)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $919 million worldwide
- Cast: Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, Julie Andrews as Queen Lillian, Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian
“Shrek 2” picks up where the original film left off, as Shrek and Fiona return from their honeymoon to find a surprise awaiting them in the form of an invitation to visit Fiona’s parents, King Harold, and Queen Lillian, in the kingdom of Far Far Away.
9. Shrek (2001)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $484 million worldwide
- Cast: Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian
Shrek embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp. Alongside a talkative Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon to regain his land. During this journey, he unexpectedly develops feelings for Fiona.
10. Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: $631 million worldwide
- Cast: Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, Seth Rogen as Mantis
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian
Po, a panda, dreams of becoming a martial arts master. When he gets selected as the Dragon Warrior, he decides to team up with the Furious Five and destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace. This also comes in the list of animated movies dreamworks.
11. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $521 million worldwide
- Cast: Jack Black as Po, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, J.K. Simmons as Kai, Jackie Chan as Monkey
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian
When an ancient and powerful villain named Kai threatens to conquer all of China by stealing the chi of kung fu masters, Po must embark on a journey to master the art of chi himself. Along the way, he reunites with his long-lost biological father, Li Shan, who takes him to a secret panda paradise where Po finally feels like he belongs.
12. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: $125 million worldwide
- Cast: Kevin Hart as George Beard (voice), Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins (voice), Ed Helms as Captain Underpants / Principal Benjamin “Benny” Krupp (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Spanish, French, German
George and Harold are best friends who love to pull pranks and create comic books together. When their mean-spirited principal, Mr. Krupp, threatens to separate them into different classes, the boys hypnotize him into believing he’s their comic book superhero creation, Captain Underpants.
13. Puss In Boots (2011)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $555 million worldwide
- Cast: Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws (voice), Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Dumpty (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Spanish
“Puss in Boots” tells the origin story of the charismatic and swashbuckling feline character from the “Shrek” series as he embarks on a thrilling adventure to clear his name and find the legendary magic beans.
14. Abominable (2019)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Revenue: $189 million worldwide
- Cast: Chloe Bennet as Yi (voice), Albert Tsai as Peng (voice), Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin (voice), Eddie Izzard as Burnish (voice), Sarah Paulson as Dr. Zara (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Mandarin
Yi, a teenage girl, discovers a young Yeti hiding on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai. Yi names the Yeti “Everest” and embarks on a quest to reunite him with his family at the highest point on Earth, Mount Everest.
15. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $665 million worldwide
- Cast: Jack Black as Po (voice), Angelina Jolie as Tigress (voice), Dustin Hoffman as Shifu (voice), Gary Oldman as Lord Shen (voice), Jackie Chan as Monkey (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian
In “Kung Fu Panda 2,” Po, the Dragon Warrior, faces a formidable new threat to China and his own identity as he embarks on a quest to stop a vengeful peacock named Lord Shen.
16. Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $275 million worldwide
- Cast: Ty Burrell as Mr. Peabody (voice), Max Charles as Sherman (voice), Ariel Winter as Penny Peterson (voice), Allison Janney as Mrs. Grunion (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
This is one of the best animated movies by DreamWorks. Mr. Peabody, a brilliant scientist, inventor, and Nobel laureate, has built a time machine called the WABAC (pronounced “way-back”) that allows him and Sherman to travel back in time to witness and interact with historical events and figures.
17. The Prince Of Egypt (1998)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $218 million worldwide
- Cast: Val Kilmer as Moses (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Rameses II (voice), Michelle Pfeiffer as Tzipporah (voice), Sandra Bullock as Miriam (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Hebrew, Russian, Ukrainian
It is an animated epic that retells the biblical story of Moses, focusing on his journey from prince of Egypt to leader of the Hebrew slaves and his eventual role as the deliverer of the Israelites.
18. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $746 million worldwide
- Cast: Ben Stiller as Alex (voice), Chris Rock as Marty (voice), David Schwimmer as Melman (voice), Jada Pinkett Smith as Gloria (voice), Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julien (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Spanish
“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” continues the adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe as they attempt to return to their beloved home in New York City.
19. The Croods: A New Age (2020)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Revenue: $217 million worldwide
- Cast: Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice), Cloris Leachman as Gran (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
This movie follows the prehistoric Crood family as they encounter a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be more evolved. When the two families are forced to live together, tensions arise due to their differing lifestyles and values.
20. Over The Edge (2006)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: $336 million worldwide
- Cast: Bruce Willis as RJ (voice), Garry Shandling as Verne (voice), Steve Carell as Hammy (voice), Wanda Sykes as Stella (voice), William Shatner as Ozzie (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
This movie follows a misfit group of forest animals as they encounter the challenges of suburban life after their woodland home is encroached upon by a sprawling housing development.
21. Trolls (2016)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: $346 million worldwide
- Cast: Anna Kendrick as Poppy (voice), Justin Timberlake as Branch (voice), Zooey Deschanel as Bridget (voice), Christopher Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle Jr. (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
The story follows the optimistic troll who embarks on a journey to rescue her friends from the evil troll. On that journey, the trolls learn the true meaning of happiness.
22. Rise of The Guardians (2012)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $306.9 million worldwide
- Cast: Hugh Jackman as Bunny, Alec Baldwin as North, Isla Fisher as Tooth
- Dubbed Languages: English, French
This film brings together beloved childhood characters such as Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman, along with the newly appointed Guardian, Jack Frost.
23. Penguins of Madagascar (2014)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: $373 million worldwide
- Cast: Tom McGrath as Skipper (voice), Chris Miller as Kowalski (voice), Christopher Knights as Private (voice), Conrad Vernon as Rico (voice), John Malkovich as Dave (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Italian, Mandarin, Spanish, Armenian
When the villainous octopus Dr. Octavius Brine, also known as Dave, plots to exact revenge on all penguin-kind, the Penguins team up with an elite spy organization known as the North Wind to stop him.
24. Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Revenue: $381 million worldwide
- Cast: Reese Witherspoon as Susan Murphy / Ginormica (voice), Seth Rogen as B.O.B. (voice), Hugh Laurie as Dr. Cockroach (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Portuguese
When Susan Murphy is hit by a meteorite on her wedding day, she grows to an incredible height and is captured by the government. Renamed Ginormica, she joins a team of other monsters, including the brilliant Dr. Cockroach, the gelatinous B.O.B., the insect-headed Missing Link, and the giant grub Insectosaurus.
25. Megamind (2010)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $321 million worldwide
- Cast: Will Ferrell as Megamind (voice), Brad Pitt as Metro Man (voice), Tina Fey as Roxanne Ritchi (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
Megamind, is a brilliant but misunderstood villain who has spent his life locked in an epic battle with the heroic Metro Man. When Megamind finally defeats Metro Man, he realizes that life without a hero to challenge him is empty and meaningless.
26. Flushed Away (2006)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $178 million worldwide
- Cast: Hugh Jackman as Roddy (voice), Kate Winslet as Rita (voice), Ian McKellen as The Toad (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian
Roddy St. James is a pampered pet rat who finds himself flushed down the toilet into the bustling underworld of the sewer. In the sewer, Roddy encounters a diverse community of anthropomorphic rodents and teams up with the street-smart Rita Malone to navigate the treacherous waters and find his way back home to his luxurious life in Kensington.
27. Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: $176.5 million worldwide
- Cast: Jack Black as Po (voice), Awkwafina as Zhen (voice), Viola Davis as The Chameleon
- Dubbed Languages: English, Mandarin, Chinese
After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
28. Trolls World Tour (2020)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: $154 million worldwide
- Cast: Anna Kendrick as Poppy (voice), Justin Timberlake as Branch (voice), Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
Poppy, the ever-optimistic leader of the Trolls, discovers that their world is much larger and more diverse than they ever imagined. When Queen Barb, the leader of the hard rock Trolls, seeks to unify all Troll tribes under her music genre, Poppy and her friends embark on a journey to unite the Trolls and save their unique music.
29. The Croods (2013)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $587 million worldwide
- Cast: Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
Set in a prehistoric era, the movie follows the Croods, a family of cavemen consisting of father Grug, mother Ugga, daughter Eep, son Thunk, grandmother Gran, and baby Sandy. They live in a cave, following Grug’s strict rules of survival which emphasize caution and fear of the unknown.
30. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
- Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $123 million worldwide
- Cast: Matt Damon as Spirit (voice), James Cromwell as The Colonel (voice), Daniel Studi as Little Creek (voice), Chopper Bernet as Sgt. Adams (voice)
- Dubbed Languages: English
The movie begins with Spirit’s capture by U.S. soldiers, who are attempting to tame and train him. Despite their efforts, Spirit remains determined to escape and return to his herd and his homeland.
These best animated movies of DreamWorks will surely transport you to another world.
FAQ –
Q: What is DreamWorks biggest movie?
Ans: DreamWorks Animation’s biggest movie in terms of box office revenue is “Shrek 2” (2004). It grossed over $919 million worldwide, making it not only the highest-grossing film in the Shrek franchise but also one of DreamWorks Animation’s most successful releases to date.
Q: How many animated movies have DreamWorks made?
Ans: The studio has released a total of 48 feature films.
Q: Which animated movie is the best?
Ans: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ (2010)
Q: Is DreamWorks animated movie available in Hindi?
Ans: Yes there are plenty of them.
Q: How to watch DreamWorks animated movies?
Ans: You can watch by availing subscription of Jio Cinema, Netflix, Zee5 or Amazon Prime Video.