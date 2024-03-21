DreamWorks Animation has carved out its niche and significant place in the world of animated film-making, enchanting audiences worldwide with its captivating stories, memorable characters, and groundbreaking animation techniques. With a rich and diverse catalog spanning over two decades, it has established itself as a powerhouse in the animation industry, delivering a plethora of beloved classics and innovative cinematic experiences.

We have curated a list of animated movies Dreamworks for you. In this list, we have explored over 50 animated movies by DreamWorks that have delighted audiences and inspired imaginations around the globe.

List of Dreamworks Animated Movies

Also Read: Animated Movies Quotes

1. How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Revenue : $494.9 million worldwide

: $494.9 million worldwide Cast : Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson, Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs Ingerman, Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch

: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson, Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs Ingerman, Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch Dubbed Languages: Hindi, English, Japanese, French, etc.

Hiccup, a young Viking, doesn’t fit in with the traditional Viking lifestyle of dragon slaying. During a dragon raid on Berk, Hiccup manages to capture a rare Night Fury dragon, which he names Toothless. As Hiccup spends time with Toothless, he learns that dragons are not the vicious creatures he once thought them to be.

2. Chicken Run (2000)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Netflix

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Netflix IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Revenue : $224.8 million worldwide

: $224.8 million worldwide Cast : Mel Gibson as Rocky, Julia Sawalha as Ginger, Miranda Richardson as Mrs. Tweedy, Tony Haygarth as Mr. Tweedy, Timothy Spall as Nick, Phil Daniels as Fetcher, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac

: Mel Gibson as Rocky, Julia Sawalha as Ginger, Miranda Richardson as Mrs. Tweedy, Tony Haygarth as Mr. Tweedy, Timothy Spall as Nick, Phil Daniels as Fetcher, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac Dubbed Languages: English, Russian

Ginger, a courageous and resourceful chicken dreams of freedom. Alongside her fellow chickens, Ginger tirelessly plans various escape attempts from the farm, which is run by the tyrannical Mrs. Tweedy and her dim-witted husband, Mr. Tweedy. Their plans are complicated by the arrival of Rocky, a smooth-talking American rooster who claims to be able to fly.

3. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Revenue : $485 million worldwide

: $485 million worldwide Cast : Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, Harvey Guillén as Perrito

: Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, Harvey Guillén as Perrito Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian

This also comes in the list of DreamWorks animated movies. When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

4. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Revenue : $192.6 million worldwide

: $192.6 million worldwide Cast : Peter Sallis as Wallace (voice), Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Campanula Tottington (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Victor Quartermaine (voice), Peter Kay as PC Mackintosh (voice), Nicholas Smith as Reverend Clement Hedges (voice)

: Peter Sallis as Wallace (voice), Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Campanula Tottington (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Victor Quartermaine (voice), Peter Kay as PC Mackintosh (voice), Nicholas Smith as Reverend Clement Hedges (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian

Set in the quaint village of West Wallaby, the film follows Wallace and Gromit’s eccentric pest control business, “Anti-Pesto,” as they strive to keep the local vegetable competition free from rabbit infestations.

5. How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio cinema IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Revenue : $621.5 million worldwide

: $621.5 million worldwide Cast : Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (voice), Cate Blanchett as Valka (voice), Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast (voice), Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch (voice), America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson (voice), Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson (voice)

: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (voice), Cate Blanchett as Valka (voice), Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast (voice), Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch (voice), America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson (voice), Jonah Hill as Snotlout Jorgenson (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

Set five years after the events of the first film, Hiccup has successfully united dragons and Vikings on the island of Berk, where they live in harmony. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when they encounter a ruthless dragon trapper named Drago Bludvist, who seeks to control all dragons and conquer the world.

6. Antz (1998)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Revenue : $171.8 million worldwide

: $171.8 million worldwide Cast : Woody Allen as Z (voice), Sharon Stone as Princess Bala (voice), Gene Hackman as General Mandible (voice), Sylvester Stallone as Weaver (voice), Jennifer Lopez as Azteca (voice), Christopher Walken as Colonel Cutter (voice), Danny Glover as Barbatus (voice), Dan Aykroyd as Chip (voice), Anne Bancroft as Queen (voice)

: Woody Allen as Z (voice), Sharon Stone as Princess Bala (voice), Gene Hackman as General Mandible (voice), Sylvester Stallone as Weaver (voice), Jennifer Lopez as Azteca (voice), Christopher Walken as Colonel Cutter (voice), Danny Glover as Barbatus (voice), Dan Aykroyd as Chip (voice), Anne Bancroft as Queen (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish (sign language)

Z, a neurotic worker ant, struggles with the monotony of his existence in a highly regimented colony. Dissatisfied with his role and seeking something more meaningful, Z embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion against the oppressive system.

Also Read: Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults

7. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Revenue : $521 million worldwide

: $521 million worldwide Cast : Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, F. Murray Abraham as Grimmel, Cate Blanchett as Valka, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Jonah Hill as Snotlout

: Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, F. Murray Abraham as Grimmel, Cate Blanchett as Valka, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Jonah Hill as Snotlout Dubbed Languages: English

This is one of the best animated movies of DreamWorks. Following the events of the previous films, Hiccup has successfully created a dragon utopia on the island of Berk, where humans and dragons coexist in harmony. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when a ruthless dragon hunter named Grimmel targets Toothless, the last known Night Fury. This is one of the Best Animated Films.

8. Shrek 2 (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : $919 million worldwide

: $919 million worldwide Cast : Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, Julie Andrews as Queen Lillian, Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots

: Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, Julie Andrews as Queen Lillian, Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian

“Shrek 2” picks up where the original film left off, as Shrek and Fiona return from their honeymoon to find a surprise awaiting them in the form of an invitation to visit Fiona’s parents, King Harold, and Queen Lillian, in the kingdom of Far Far Away.

9. Shrek (2001)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Revenue : $484 million worldwide

: $484 million worldwide Cast : Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad

: Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian

Shrek embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp. Alongside a talkative Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon to regain his land. During this journey, he unexpectedly develops feelings for Fiona.

10. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Revenue : $631 million worldwide

: $631 million worldwide Cast : Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, Seth Rogen as Mantis

: Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, Seth Rogen as Mantis Dubbed Languages: English, Russian

Po, a panda, dreams of becoming a martial arts master. When he gets selected as the Dragon Warrior, he decides to team up with the Furious Five and destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace. This also comes in the list of animated movies dreamworks.

11. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Revenue : $521 million worldwide

: $521 million worldwide Cast : Jack Black as Po, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, J.K. Simmons as Kai, Jackie Chan as Monkey

: Jack Black as Po, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, J.K. Simmons as Kai, Jackie Chan as Monkey Dubbed Languages: English, Russian

When an ancient and powerful villain named Kai threatens to conquer all of China by stealing the chi of kung fu masters, Po must embark on a journey to master the art of chi himself. Along the way, he reunites with his long-lost biological father, Li Shan, who takes him to a secret panda paradise where Po finally feels like he belongs.

12. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Revenue : $125 million worldwide

: $125 million worldwide Cast : Kevin Hart as George Beard (voice), Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins (voice), Ed Helms as Captain Underpants / Principal Benjamin “Benny” Krupp (voice)

: Kevin Hart as George Beard (voice), Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins (voice), Ed Helms as Captain Underpants / Principal Benjamin “Benny” Krupp (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Spanish, French, German

George and Harold are best friends who love to pull pranks and create comic books together. When their mean-spirited principal, Mr. Krupp, threatens to separate them into different classes, the boys hypnotize him into believing he’s their comic book superhero creation, Captain Underpants.

13. Puss In Boots (2011)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Revenue : $555 million worldwide

: $555 million worldwide Cast : Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws (voice), Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Dumpty (voice)

: Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots (voice), Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws (voice), Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Dumpty (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Spanish

“Puss in Boots” tells the origin story of the charismatic and swashbuckling feline character from the “Shrek” series as he embarks on a thrilling adventure to clear his name and find the legendary magic beans.

14. Abominable (2019)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Revenue : $189 million worldwide

: $189 million worldwide Cast : Chloe Bennet as Yi (voice), Albert Tsai as Peng (voice), Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin (voice), Eddie Izzard as Burnish (voice), Sarah Paulson as Dr. Zara (voice)

: Chloe Bennet as Yi (voice), Albert Tsai as Peng (voice), Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin (voice), Eddie Izzard as Burnish (voice), Sarah Paulson as Dr. Zara (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Mandarin

Yi, a teenage girl, discovers a young Yeti hiding on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai. Yi names the Yeti “Everest” and embarks on a quest to reunite him with his family at the highest point on Earth, Mount Everest.

15. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : $665 million worldwide

: $665 million worldwide Cast : Jack Black as Po (voice), Angelina Jolie as Tigress (voice), Dustin Hoffman as Shifu (voice), Gary Oldman as Lord Shen (voice), Jackie Chan as Monkey (voice)

: Jack Black as Po (voice), Angelina Jolie as Tigress (voice), Dustin Hoffman as Shifu (voice), Gary Oldman as Lord Shen (voice), Jackie Chan as Monkey (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian

In “Kung Fu Panda 2,” Po, the Dragon Warrior, faces a formidable new threat to China and his own identity as he embarks on a quest to stop a vengeful peacock named Lord Shen.

Also Read: Animated Films For Kids & Adults

16. Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Revenue : $275 million worldwide

: $275 million worldwide Cast : Ty Burrell as Mr. Peabody (voice), Max Charles as Sherman (voice), Ariel Winter as Penny Peterson (voice), Allison Janney as Mrs. Grunion (voice)

: Ty Burrell as Mr. Peabody (voice), Max Charles as Sherman (voice), Ariel Winter as Penny Peterson (voice), Allison Janney as Mrs. Grunion (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

This is one of the best animated movies by DreamWorks. Mr. Peabody, a brilliant scientist, inventor, and Nobel laureate, has built a time machine called the WABAC (pronounced “way-back”) that allows him and Sherman to travel back in time to witness and interact with historical events and figures.

17. The Prince Of Egypt (1998)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Revenue : $218 million worldwide

: $218 million worldwide Cast : Val Kilmer as Moses (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Rameses II (voice), Michelle Pfeiffer as Tzipporah (voice), Sandra Bullock as Miriam (voice)

: Val Kilmer as Moses (voice), Ralph Fiennes as Rameses II (voice), Michelle Pfeiffer as Tzipporah (voice), Sandra Bullock as Miriam (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Hebrew, Russian, Ukrainian

It is an animated epic that retells the biblical story of Moses, focusing on his journey from prince of Egypt to leader of the Hebrew slaves and his eventual role as the deliverer of the Israelites.

18. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Revenue : $746 million worldwide

: $746 million worldwide Cast : Ben Stiller as Alex (voice), Chris Rock as Marty (voice), David Schwimmer as Melman (voice), Jada Pinkett Smith as Gloria (voice), Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julien (voice)

: Ben Stiller as Alex (voice), Chris Rock as Marty (voice), David Schwimmer as Melman (voice), Jada Pinkett Smith as Gloria (voice), Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julien (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Spanish

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” continues the adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe as they attempt to return to their beloved home in New York City.

19. The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Revenue : $217 million worldwide

: $217 million worldwide Cast : Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice), Cloris Leachman as Gran (voice)

: Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice), Cloris Leachman as Gran (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

This movie follows the prehistoric Crood family as they encounter a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be more evolved. When the two families are forced to live together, tensions arise due to their differing lifestyles and values.

20. Over The Edge (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Revenue : $336 million worldwide

: $336 million worldwide Cast : Bruce Willis as RJ (voice), Garry Shandling as Verne (voice), Steve Carell as Hammy (voice), Wanda Sykes as Stella (voice), William Shatner as Ozzie (voice)

: Bruce Willis as RJ (voice), Garry Shandling as Verne (voice), Steve Carell as Hammy (voice), Wanda Sykes as Stella (voice), William Shatner as Ozzie (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

This movie follows a misfit group of forest animals as they encounter the challenges of suburban life after their woodland home is encroached upon by a sprawling housing development.

Also Read: 90s Animated TV Shows

21. Trolls (2016)

Release Platform: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.5/10 Revenue: $346 million worldwide Cast: Anna Kendrick as Poppy (voice), Justin Timberlake as Branch (voice), Zooey Deschanel as Bridget (voice), Christopher Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle Jr. (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

The story follows the optimistic troll who embarks on a journey to rescue her friends from the evil troll. On that journey, the trolls learn the true meaning of happiness.

22. Rise of The Guardians (2012)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : $306.9 million worldwide

: $306.9 million worldwide Cast : Hugh Jackman as Bunny, Alec Baldwin as North, Isla Fisher as Tooth

: Hugh Jackman as Bunny, Alec Baldwin as North, Isla Fisher as Tooth Dubbed Languages: English, French

This film brings together beloved childhood characters such as Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman, along with the newly appointed Guardian, Jack Frost.

23. Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Revenue : $373 million worldwide

: $373 million worldwide Cast : Tom McGrath as Skipper (voice), Chris Miller as Kowalski (voice), Christopher Knights as Private (voice), Conrad Vernon as Rico (voice), John Malkovich as Dave (voice)

: Tom McGrath as Skipper (voice), Chris Miller as Kowalski (voice), Christopher Knights as Private (voice), Conrad Vernon as Rico (voice), John Malkovich as Dave (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Italian, Mandarin, Spanish, Armenian

When the villainous octopus Dr. Octavius Brine, also known as Dave, plots to exact revenge on all penguin-kind, the Penguins team up with an elite spy organization known as the North Wind to stop him.

24. Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Revenue : $381 million worldwide

: $381 million worldwide Cast : Reese Witherspoon as Susan Murphy / Ginormica (voice), Seth Rogen as B.O.B. (voice), Hugh Laurie as Dr. Cockroach (voice)

: Reese Witherspoon as Susan Murphy / Ginormica (voice), Seth Rogen as B.O.B. (voice), Hugh Laurie as Dr. Cockroach (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Portuguese

When Susan Murphy is hit by a meteorite on her wedding day, she grows to an incredible height and is captured by the government. Renamed Ginormica, she joins a team of other monsters, including the brilliant Dr. Cockroach, the gelatinous B.O.B., the insect-headed Missing Link, and the giant grub Insectosaurus.

25. Megamind (2010)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : $321 million worldwide

: $321 million worldwide Cast : Will Ferrell as Megamind (voice), Brad Pitt as Metro Man (voice), Tina Fey as Roxanne Ritchi (voice)

: Will Ferrell as Megamind (voice), Brad Pitt as Metro Man (voice), Tina Fey as Roxanne Ritchi (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

Megamind, is a brilliant but misunderstood villain who has spent his life locked in an epic battle with the heroic Metro Man. When Megamind finally defeats Metro Man, he realizes that life without a hero to challenge him is empty and meaningless.

26. Flushed Away (2006)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Revenue : $178 million worldwide

: $178 million worldwide Cast : Hugh Jackman as Roddy (voice), Kate Winslet as Rita (voice), Ian McKellen as The Toad (voice)

: Hugh Jackman as Roddy (voice), Kate Winslet as Rita (voice), Ian McKellen as The Toad (voice) Dubbed Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian

Roddy St. James is a pampered pet rat who finds himself flushed down the toilet into the bustling underworld of the sewer. In the sewer, Roddy encounters a diverse community of anthropomorphic rodents and teams up with the street-smart Rita Malone to navigate the treacherous waters and find his way back home to his luxurious life in Kensington.

27. Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Revenue : $176.5 million worldwide

: $176.5 million worldwide Cast : Jack Black as Po (voice), Awkwafina as Zhen (voice), Viola Davis as The Chameleon

: Jack Black as Po (voice), Awkwafina as Zhen (voice), Viola Davis as The Chameleon Dubbed Languages: English, Mandarin, Chinese

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Also Read: Essential Anime Films To Watch

28. Trolls World Tour (2020)

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Revenue : $154 million worldwide

: $154 million worldwide Cast : Anna Kendrick as Poppy (voice), Justin Timberlake as Branch (voice), Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb (voice)

: Anna Kendrick as Poppy (voice), Justin Timberlake as Branch (voice), Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

Poppy, the ever-optimistic leader of the Trolls, discovers that their world is much larger and more diverse than they ever imagined. When Queen Barb, the leader of the hard rock Trolls, seeks to unify all Troll tribes under her music genre, Poppy and her friends embark on a journey to unite the Trolls and save their unique music.

29. The Croods (2013)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Netflix

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Netflix IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : $587 million worldwide

: $587 million worldwide Cast : Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice)

: Nicolas Cage as Grug (voice), Emma Stone as Eep (voice), Ryan Reynolds as Guy (voice), Catherine Keener as Ugga (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

Set in a prehistoric era, the movie follows the Croods, a family of cavemen consisting of father Grug, mother Ugga, daughter Eep, son Thunk, grandmother Gran, and baby Sandy. They live in a cave, following Grug’s strict rules of survival which emphasize caution and fear of the unknown.

30. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Release Platform : Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5

: Theatrical Release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Revenue : $123 million worldwide

: $123 million worldwide Cast : Matt Damon as Spirit (voice), James Cromwell as The Colonel (voice), Daniel Studi as Little Creek (voice), Chopper Bernet as Sgt. Adams (voice)

: Matt Damon as Spirit (voice), James Cromwell as The Colonel (voice), Daniel Studi as Little Creek (voice), Chopper Bernet as Sgt. Adams (voice) Dubbed Languages: English

The movie begins with Spirit’s capture by U.S. soldiers, who are attempting to tame and train him. Despite their efforts, Spirit remains determined to escape and return to his herd and his homeland.

These best animated movies of DreamWorks will surely transport you to another world.

FAQ –

Q: What is DreamWorks biggest movie?

Ans: DreamWorks Animation’s biggest movie in terms of box office revenue is “Shrek 2” (2004). It grossed over $919 million worldwide, making it not only the highest-grossing film in the Shrek franchise but also one of DreamWorks Animation’s most successful releases to date.

Q: How many animated movies have DreamWorks made?

Ans: The studio has released a total of 48 feature films.

Q: Which animated movie is the best?

Ans: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ (2010)

Q: Is DreamWorks animated movie available in Hindi?

Ans: Yes there are plenty of them.

Q: How to watch DreamWorks animated movies?

Ans: You can watch by availing subscription of Jio Cinema, Netflix, Zee5 or Amazon Prime Video.