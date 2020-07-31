In the fantastically varied, complex, and exceedingly unique world of Anime, where Miyazaki is god and the viewers are many, there's also films made for a certain age group. While several seminal works are geared towards both children and adults, there are many movies that are specifically for grown-ups, and with good reason - these folks don't hold back on the gore, sexuality, and sheer fuckery. Here are some adult anime movies you should definitely check out.

1. Akira

Of course Akira had to be on the list - this film takes place in a dystopian future where a government project has resulted in some truly gruesome results for the people of the city. With bikes, guns, and a whole lot of sci-fi madness, this one is a classic - just not for the kids.

2. Perfect Blue

This suspense/psychological thriller actually became Darren Aronofsky's inspiration for Black Swan. The story revolves around a singer who leaves her band to become an actress, but her fans aren't quite as ready for her to kill the pop-star persona. It's a pretty heavy film, so watch when you're ready.

3. Grave of the Fireflies

This hard-hitting war film takes place after an exceptionally brutal bombing of a Japanese village separates 2 children from their parents. Seita, a teenager, takes care of his younger sister, Setsuko, as they travel the land in a desperate bid to stay alive. This film will leave you teary-eyed.

4. Ghost in the Shell

This dystopian film is about a cyborg-human policewoman hunting an evil hacker known as the Puppet Master. It covers a range of themes surrounding gender and sexual identity, and even influenced The Matrix trilogy. The original anime movie is a must-watch, though there was also a live-action remake starring Scarlett Johansson.

5. Paprika

This film is about a therapist who creates a device to enter the dreams of psychiatric patients in order to help them recover. However, the device can also destroy people's minds, and when it is stolen, they must do everything they can to recover it. Apparently, this movie even inspired Inception.

6. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Packed with guns, space-travel, an R-rating, and the slick, suave charisma of the titular character, this film truly transcends genres and music tastes. For those who haven't watched the series and are new to the world, the film is a neo-noir space opera about a lawless time in space travel where rival bounty hunters vie for the top. It's one of the coolest shows to ever be made in the most basic sense of the word.

7. The Wind Rises

This historical drama, from the much-celebrated Studio Ghibli itself, is the biographical tale of Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi, who created of the A6M World War II fighter plane. It's a poetic and visually gorgeous telling of his story.

8. Ninja Scroll

This one's not for the weak of heart (or stomach). It's about an ace ninja who was tricked into killing his clan members. Now, he roams the lands with 2 companions in an effort to defeat a demonic ninja organisation who are hell bent on taking over the Japanese government. It's a little campy, but worth it.

9. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

This Japanese horror/sci-fi mashup is set in the year 12,090 AD. In these times, vampires roam the land, always in danger due to vampire hunters. A woman hires a half-vampire, half-human hybrid to protect her from a powerful vampire lord.

10. Wicked City

This film, based on Hideyuki Kikuchi's novel of the same name, is set in a world where humans and the demons of the Black World have signed a peace treaty. However, certain evil forces want to break that sacred bond, and in turn unleash hell on earth.

Remember, no kids allowed!