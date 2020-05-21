If you're an animal lover who has watched Amazon Prime Video's nail-biting, crime-drama Paatal Lok, we're sure that you must have hit pause every time there was a furball in the frame, just to gush over how adorable they are.
And as an animal lover you'd also happen to know that with most of the restaurants shut and lack of locals in public places, stray animals are the worst hit during this lockdown.
But don't worry, a fellow animal activist who also happens to be the producer of Paatal Lok-- Anushka Sharma has got you covered with a list of NGOs that you can collaborate with to help the strays in need.
If you loved the furballs in Paatal Lok, here's how you can support many other adorable stray animals like them:
1. Animal Aid United
Click here to know more and save a life.
2. Thane SPCA
Click here to know more and save a life.
3. RAWW
A Mumbai based organisation that aims to rescue, rehabilitate and provide a temporary foster care to the wild animals who're in need of immediate medical treatment. RAWW ensures that the animals have recovered before releasing them into their natural habitat. This organisations main mission is to work towards the urban wild-life conservation and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.
Click here to know more and save a life.
4. Save Our Strays
Click here to know more and save a life.
5. Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals
Click here to know more and save a life.
Let us not forget the most important life lesson Paatal Lok has taught us:
Help an adorable furball and save lives. They need us now more than ever.