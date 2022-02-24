Gehraiyaan has garnered a lot of praise for different reasons. One of these reasons was the characters who had varied, more defined story arcs which gave them depth. And if you've watched the film, you already know that Alisha, the character played by Deepika Padukone is a yoga instructor, who runs her studio.

However, not many may know about the person behind the camera who helped bring authenticity to this character.

Anshuka Parwani, celebrity Holistic Health & Yoga Expert from Mumbai trained Deepika Padukone for the film. She has also trained other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. She's the recipient of the award for the 'Best Holistic Wellness Expert of the Year'.

She shared pictures and videos from the training sessions and workshops during the making of the film. She captioned one of the videos with a note, where she's written about her journey while working on Gehraiyaan. In the caption, she mentioned about the early morning practice sessions and her experience working with the cast and crew.

I am walking away with a heart so full of love and gratitude and a mind so full of memories that will last a life time.

- Anshuka

It was also important for the actors to be comfortable together and build trust for this particular film, which was attained by yoga. Anshuka also trained Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa for the same.

Watch the video of the cast practicing the Yoga poses and movements here:

It's not just the people in front of the camera, but also those behind it, who help bring memorable characters to life.