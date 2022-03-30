TV show Anupamaa has been the talk of the town ever since it came out. The series has consistently and continuously brought up topics surrounding gender roles and sexism and how these things play out in traditional family systems. In fact, its most recent episode has stirred up quite the conversation among netizens, as well.

For weeks on end, the plotline has predominantly been about the love that has been brewing between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). And they're finally all set to get married, because Anupamaa publicly accepted Anuj's proposal.

But what is causing an uproar among the audience, currently, is how Anupamaa handled her family's disapproval over her decision to remarry.

Anupamaa has finally taken a stand for her decision to get married to Anuj, and it hasn't been an easy journey. Her mother-in-law, Leela Shah (played by Alpana Buch) has been a strong opposer of the idea.

The series has brought up the taboo of second marriages in our society by showing this face off between Anupamaa and her family.



But her stance on the importance women having the right to make their own life decisions has netizens clapping and frankly, a little shook.

Anupamaa has finally, and in a major way, taken the reigns of her life in to her own hands. She has taken her power back by choosing love and marriage again, despite being a woman in a society that constantly discourages the entire notion. She has shown us that the decision to get married again, is no one else's, but our own. And our community, society or even family has no say in it whatsoever.

As you can imagine, the janta has a lot to say about this huge moment. Everyone is celebrating Anupamaa for taking a stand in the situation like an absolute boss.

Finally finally #Anupamaa decided to stand up for her self respect.

This is what I wanted to see . pic.twitter.com/oOI5qzoIaW — Rima (Team Ladke Wale 😎❤️ , Anuj Ke Baarati) (@BiswashreeDash) March 30, 2022

BEST ROLE#RupaliGanguly who plays the lead role in and as #Anupamaa has been winning hearts of the audience with her long speech in the latest episode at the Shah house. pic.twitter.com/POhXhGilfS — REAL KK (@KishanKishorr) March 30, 2022

telling thm that SHE is valuable was a standing ovation moment but most importantly Anu ACCEPTING she was valuable was my fav part. This was long overdue. @ketswalawalkar your writing team has done a beautiful job here & @TheRupali delivered their vision perfectly.#Anupamaa — 𝕊𝕂👩🏻‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) March 30, 2022

This is Unbelievable & UNREAL @TheRupali I never See Sach An Hardworking Actor Even After So Much Success #RupaliGanguly Aapke liye Respect Aor Badh Gayi #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/KYCNPwGB6U — Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Purani_niki) March 30, 2022

This entire part was so heart touching, the pain which she went through in past, she felt it again, what a performance @TheRupali👏👏 #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/qizWlYPYUe — Raj kumar 🍀🤞 (@RajSmart981) March 30, 2022

Yes I am very happy for her she deserves respect and happiness in her life this family never treated her as daughter except Babu ji — niranjana (@niranjanamadhu1) March 30, 2022

As a daughter This line hits me harder today😓Bcoz somewhere I too have done this mistake 😔 #Rupaliganguly mam Tq fr making me realise it❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jhnGGulhtc — Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) March 30, 2022

You deserve each bit of respect & appreciation #RupaliGanguly for outstanding performance of yours as #Anupamaa A show is definitely a team work, but for the 1ST TIME I'm saying it, since last two episodes, you singlehandedly managed the show. pic.twitter.com/KoXIn3CeHW — Diya (@Diya44444) March 30, 2022

Not only was I waiting for her to stand up to the entire family, but the show is clearly setting an example for a lot of women everywhere.