Indian television shows scarcely involve crucial, sensitive and taboo subjects in their premise. And on those rare moments when they do, we end up witnessing some really problematic takes on them. From mental health to domestic abuse, whenever daily soaps have tried to touch upon the topics, the attempts have been hardly fruitful. 

In fact, these shows at times casually slide scenes where a man hits a woman. And the latter then falls for the same person at the end. In that case, how can we expect sensitivity while dealing with domestic violence?

Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions and fictional scenes of domestic violence.

However, Twitter users feel that Anupamaa, the current favourite of daily soap viewers, has set a benchmark when it comes to topics of depression, trauma, and physical abuse. 

The Rupali Ganguly starrer — which has earlier dealt with women emancipation, infidelity and patriarchal norms in Indian households — is being praised on Twitter for sensitively bringing forth the ordeal of a domestic violence victim and her struggle with depression. 

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Malvika is triggered at a potential sight of domestic violence and heads towards a downward spiral. Anupamaa, the protagonist, just sits there holding her trying to comfort her without uttering any unsolicited remark or suggesting a quick fix.  

The reactions on the scene suggest that the viewers were glad that an attempt was made to treat the matter with absolute thoughtfulness.

The rare sight of an intelligently made TV serial is now being acknowledged and praised by the viewers on Twitter.  

Here’s what they are saying:

Even though not massive leap but the show did take a step in the right direction. And we expect more Indian daily soaps to follow. 

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).