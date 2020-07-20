A few days ago, actor Richa Chadha had pointed out the discrepancies in the distribution of royalties by the big studios.

Talking about Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa had revealed that she earned 2.5 lakhs for both the installments of the film, adding that it was fine.

And that's alright. Kashyap took a chance on me, and for that I am forever grateful. I didn’t even expect to be paid for a break like that. The film went on to become a cult hit. My continuing career is testament to that.

However, she went on to discuss how the studios owe her and other artists associated with the film, royalties that they haven't received.

If I am not wrong, again, (going by rules for residual payments in other film industries) even if I were to earn royalty of this film, (*if I worked under the SAG guidelines, I would get only be getting a small percentage, under different categories capped at a maximum of 6.2 percent).

Responding to her claims, director Anurag Kashyap had tweeted that for the studio, the film is 'still a flop' and that they have 'never received a penny on it'.

She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop. https://t.co/ciFLJROrr8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

Adding that even though the film is being viewed world over now, according to the studios, it is not contributing to any profit.

The only studio to give updates, he said, was UTV.

Anyways that’s how most studios work here. Only studio that has consistently send us reports on the business of the films is/was UTV . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

Gangs of Wasseypur released in the year 2012 and went on to become a classic, despite not getting an overwhelming response from the audience in the beginning.