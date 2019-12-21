Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal against the policies of the BJP government at the centre. 

Anurag Kashyap
Source: Hindustan Times

The vitriol that he had to face had actually made him quit Twitter for quite some time. 

But as the nation-wide protests against the CAA began to gain momentum, Kashyap returned to the social media platform to publicly criticise the bill. 

CAA protests
Source: Hindustan Times

But earlier today, the ace director posted a screenshot of his current followers, which he claimed had been drastically reduced. He currently has 75,000 followers on the site.

One of his followers also posted a screenshot showing how his followers had suddenly gone from 524k to just 75k in a matter of days. 

Many people have also commented on his tweet saying that they had never unfollowed him!

Kashyap had earlier, in a series of tweets, accused the BJP of making it seem as if the nation-wide protests were Congress-orchestrated. You can follow the Twitter thread below. 

The reason for such a drastic decline of his followers has not been determined yet.