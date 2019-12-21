Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal against the policies of the BJP government at the centre.

The vitriol that he had to face had actually made him quit Twitter for quite some time.

But as the nation-wide protests against the CAA began to gain momentum, Kashyap returned to the social media platform to publicly criticise the bill.

But earlier today, the ace director posted a screenshot of his current followers, which he claimed had been drastically reduced. He currently has 75,000 followers on the site.

And @TwitterIndia has drastically reduced my followers .. pic.twitter.com/hHziSZk9tK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 21, 2019

One of his followers also posted a screenshot showing how his followers had suddenly gone from 524k to just 75k in a matter of days.

Many people have also commented on his tweet saying that they had never unfollowed him!

Just noticed you've been cut out of my following list suddenly. Can confirm. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) December 21, 2019

Same here.. i was following him. What the actual fu* 😲 pic.twitter.com/w8FKWzLI6M — PratsD (@pratsd) December 21, 2019

WTF, I was following you. Just checked right now and your account got unfollowed by mine automatically. What’s happening @TwitterIndia — Dr. Safin (@HasanSafin) December 21, 2019

Capped mine a year ago — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 21, 2019

I was following you. And today it showed unfollowed. Something is either fishy or a glitch. — Neutral Raajneeti (@neutralrajneeti) December 21, 2019

Kashyap had earlier, in a series of tweets, accused the BJP of making it seem as if the nation-wide protests were Congress-orchestrated. You can follow the Twitter thread below.

It’s not far when this desperate Prime Minister and his Home Minister will shut down the other parts of country like they have in Kashmir. Their Ego is bigger than you fear . Reports coming in from various parts of the country are scary. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 20, 2019

The reason for such a drastic decline of his followers has not been determined yet.