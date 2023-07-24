We can say that Barbenheimer changed the internet, and cinema – even if that means temporarily. Both the films made it to the news, and for all good reasons mostly. There are, however, opinions and controversies that have created quite the stir. Apparently, there’s a scene in Oppenheimer that has left people debating.

There’s a scene in the film that shows Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh’s character pausing intercourse to grab a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Pugh’s character also asks Murphy’s character to read out an extract from the religious book. And this didn’t sit well with a lot of people from the Indian audience. As a reaction, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, questioned the censor board and even directed it to delete the scene from the movie.

While some people think it’s an important scene for the narrative, from a cinematic point of view, others find it hurtful. The association of Bhagavad Gita with intercourse raises issues, given that it affects the religious sentiments of some people – and people have a lot to say.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting.

No matter what anyone is saying, I didn't like the scene in Oppenheimer about Bhagwat Gita. It is a disrespect. #OPPENHEIMER — Pragya Gupta (@Pragya025) July 22, 2023

I thought the Oppenheimer sex scenes were tasteful and made sense narratively pic.twitter.com/4zMEOIbyXG — peggy mollson (@molllllusk) July 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

yall were so dramatic sayinf theres a 15 mins long sex scene in oppenheimer lmfao there were two scenes and they didnt even last longer than 5 mins Total — and jae. (@gothsfilm) July 21, 2023

Nolan could have avoided that #Oppenheimer scene where Pugh makes Cilian read shlokas from Bhagvad Geeta during sex.

Doesn't sit right with me. Unnecessary from him here. — AKHIL MAHAJAN (@akhilm_jmu) July 22, 2023

In #Oppenheimer there is one sex scene ,holding bhagwat geeta in hand and doing sex,it was really embarrassing moment for us.

The censored board cut some scene and few scene are blur. — The khalid malek (@Thekhalidmalek1) July 23, 2023

The only thing I was kinda conflicted about Oppenheimer is them reading Bhagavad Geeta during a sex scene…. — Jatin 🌙 (@Nikolaiswift1) July 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Nolan could have included the Bhagwad Gita verse about Vishnu and destroyer in 100 of other scenes, but he preferred it in a sex scene (makes no sense at all). It was about showing Oppenheimer as a womaniser with perverted tendencies. The protest is valid — Zee (@MhaskarChief) July 24, 2023

tbh that sex scene in Oppenheimer when cillian murphy reads from Bhagwat Geeta is such a good scene bro, they haven't said it's Bhagwat Geeta and cillian haven't read from it, all she was doing was just holding it and point at it, imo it's an amazing scene. — shah (@anotherharshh) July 22, 2023

No doubt that movie "Oppenheimer" is worth watching but there is a scene in which main character reads Bhagwat Gita during a s*x scene..

that's really disturbing …Gita is a holy book of our country …i really don't know how censor board can approves this type of scene in India — Sneha (@me_nehank) July 23, 2023

was really excited to see oppenheimer but the spoiler of that one scene has ruined it all . It hurts to see people joking about that scene when bhagwat geeta is sacred to us hindus and putting a line from our holy book which we have rules in our religion to — 𝑆𝑤𝑎⋅☽♡ (@chapmansimpcult) July 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The film has been in news for quite some time now, and it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon.