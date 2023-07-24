We can say that Barbenheimer changed the internet, and cinema – even if that means temporarily. Both the films made it to the news, and for all good reasons mostly. There are, however, opinions and controversies that have created quite the stir. Apparently, there’s a scene in Oppenheimer that has left people debating.
There’s a scene in the film that shows Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh’s character pausing intercourse to grab a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Pugh’s character also asks Murphy’s character to read out an extract from the religious book. And this didn’t sit well with a lot of people from the Indian audience. As a reaction, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, questioned the censor board and even directed it to delete the scene from the movie.
While some people think it’s an important scene for the narrative, from a cinematic point of view, others find it hurtful. The association of Bhagavad Gita with intercourse raises issues, given that it affects the religious sentiments of some people – and people have a lot to say.
Here’s how Twitter is reacting.
The film has been in news for quite some time now, and it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon.