There's an entire process involved in casting for roles in films - which includes auditioning. However not all actors make the cut for a role, we only see the ones who fit the part, finally playing it on-screen.

Here are some Bollywood & Hollywood actors who auditioned for the same role:

1. Anushka Sharma & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Before making her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka faced her share of rejections. She had auditioned for 3 Idiots, before Kareena was offered the film.

2. Alia Bhatt & Ayesha Kapoor

In an interview, Alia Bhatt shared that she had auditioned for SLB's Black, for Rani Mukherji's child version. She didn't get the part and it was later bagged by Ayesha Kapoor.

3. Vicky Kaushal & Ranveer Singh

Both Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh auditioned for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but didn't bag the role for the lead in the film. It was then portrayed by Farhan Akhtar.

4. Varun Dhawan & Suraj Sharma

An extensive talent search took place throughout the country for the casting of Life of Pi. And among the many people, Varun Dhawan and Suraj Sharma also auditioned for the role, which was bagged by Suraj Sharma.

5. Ranbir Kapoor & Imran Khan

The actors auditioned for Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Reportedly, it was also the first time since Saawariya that Ranbir agreed to audition.

6. Deepika Padukone & Malavika Mohanan

Deepika Padukone had auditioned for Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds but things didn't work out. Malavika Mohanan bagged that specific role, instead.

7. Sara Ali Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sara Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh both auditioned for Thugs of Hindostan, but Sara Ali Khan didn't make it past the look test.

8. Varun Dhawan & Prateik Babbar

Varun Dhawan also auditioned for Dhobi Ghat, but didn't get the role. It was Prateik Babbar who finally bagged the role for Munna in the film.

9. Kristin Davis & Courtney Cox

Both actors read for the role of Monica for the TV show - Friends, and they also went to the same yoga class. However, Kristin Davis didn't make the cut.

10. Jennifer Lawrence & Kristen Stewart

Before Kristen Stewart bagged the role of Bella Swan for the Twilight franchise, Jennifer Lawrence also auditioned for the role.

11. Scarlet Johansson & Kirsten Dunst

Scarlet Johansson had auditioned for Jumanji, but lost out on the role which was bagged by Kirsten Dunst.

12. Heath Ledger & Ashton Kutcher

The actors auditioned for Patrick Verona from 10 Things I Hate About You, but it was Heath Ledger who bagged the role.

13. Reese Witherspoon & Angelina Jolie

Both Reese Witherspoon and Angelina Jolie auditioned to play Cher in Clueless, but it was Alicia Silverstone who made the final cut.

It's all about who's meant for the role.