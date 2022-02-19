We've known Anushka Sharma as someone who takes a stand and speaks her mind. And, she has also always spoken about her love for animals and helped shelters to ensure support for them. In yet another incident, she stood up for a man who was laughed at for rescuing a dog.

A video was shared by Humans of Delhi on Instagram, where a man is rescuing a street dog. This video shows how he is ridiculed by people for carrying the dog in his arms. A passerby even made fun of the rescuer and called him names. The video was shared by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram story where she wrote - Paagal toh woh hain jo insaaniyat nahi samjhein, aap toh…

In the video, the man also talked about why it's important to help animals. He also talks about how he's okay taking the dog home and it's not something to make fun of.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and people are praising the man.

You can watch the video here:

All it takes is a good deed to make a difference.