The 2000s have given us some beautiful and very talented actresses. These actresses have been in the industry for over a decade, and sometimes we forget where they started and how far they have come. Thanks to Reddit, we get refreshers every once in a while. Here's how our favourite 2000s actresses looked in their Bollywood debut vs their most recent films.

1. Kareena Kapoor in Refugee vs Kareena Kapoor in Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor was in her early 20s when she started her Bollywood career with Refugee in 2000. She has starred in more than 60 films and looks as gorgeous as ever. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

2. Priyanka Chopra in The Hero vs Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: The Love Story of a Spy in 2003. After 10 years of starring in Bollywood movies and producing some, she made her Hollywood debut in 2013 with her thriller drama TV series Quantico. She was last seen in The White Tiger, where she was also an executive producer.

3. Katrina Kaif in Boom vs Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

In 2003, Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi-English heist film Boom. She has also done several Telugu and Malayalam films. She was last seen in Sooryavanshi and will next be seen in Tiger 3.

4. Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om vs Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone stole hearts with her Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om, where she played a double role. She was 21 when she made her debut. She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan and has several movies lined up for release.

5. Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya vs Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor started her career as an Assistant Director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Saawariya. She was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor and will next be seen in Blind.

6. Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi vs Anushka Sharma in Zero

Anushka Sharma made her acting debut in 2008, opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has given several hits since then. She was last seen in Zero and is all set to star in her next movie Chakda 'Xpress.

7. Shraddha Kapoor in Teen Patti vs Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career with a brief role in Teen Patti in 2010. She got her first lead role in the 2011 movie Luv Ka The End. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 and is currently filming for an untitled Luv Ranjan film.

8. Alia Bhatt in Student of The Year vs Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh. She played her first leading role in Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year when she was 19. She was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and will next be seen in Brahmastra.

It's safe to say that some of these actresses have aged like a fine wine, and some, it seems, haven't aged at all.

