Bollywood is filled with immense talents. A lot of the famous Bollywood actors have even been roped in for a meaty role in Hollywood films and made an impact on the international screens. Today, we look at the movies and TV shows some of the famous Indian actors made their Hollywood debut with.

1. Alia Bhatt | Heart of Stone

The Gangubai of Bollywood is all set to make her Hollywood debut, starring next to Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt will be starring in a spy thriller called Heart of Stone that will be directed by Tom Harper and backed by Netflix and Skydance.

2. Priyanka Chopra | Quantico

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2013 with her thriller drama TV series Quantico, where she played the role of Alex Parrish. Since then, she has starred in multiple Hollywood movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix Resurrections, and an upcoming romantic drama called Text for You.

3. Deepika Padukone | xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. After her debut, she is all set to star in her second Hollywood movie, which will be a cross-cultural romantic comedy. She would also be producing this movie under her banner, Ka Production.

4. Irrfan Khan | The Namesake

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in contemporary cinema. He made his Hollywood debut with a movie called The Namesake, which was based on a novel of the same name written by Jhumpa Lahiri. The Namesake was released in 2006. After which, he appeared in several other Hollywood movies like A Mighty Heart, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, Jurassic World, Life of Pi, Inferno, etc.

5. Tabu | The Namesake

Tabu also made her Hollywood debut with Mira Nair's The Namesake where she starred opposite Irrfan Khan. She has also appeared in another Hollywood movie, called the Life of Pi.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | The Mistress of Spices

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Hollywood debut with The Mistress of Spices, which was released in the year 2005. Aishwarya has also starred in the 2007 movie The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2, which was released in 2009.

7. Anupam Kher | The Mistress of Spices

Anupam Kher made his Hollywood debut with the movie The Mistress of Spices, which was released in 2005. He had been a part of several other Hollywood movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Lust, and Caution, and A Family Man, etc.

These brilliant actors have made an impact in both Indian as well as international cinema.