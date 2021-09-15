We desis love it when we hear an Indian song somewhere. Or at the very least get super excited about it. And that's exactly what happened when a recent ad of iPhone 13 came out. 

Source: youtube

At a recent Apple event, where CEO Tim Cook introduced iPhone 13, a song played at the beginning of the promotional video for the phone. Which song was it? Why it was the Bollywood classic Dum Maro Dum! In specific though, Apple used the song 'Work All Day' by Footsie in their iPhone 13 ad which samples from the 1971 hit Dum Maaro Dum. Of course, Indians everywhere noticed the tune and then there was no stopping the tweets!

You can watch the entire ad here. 

