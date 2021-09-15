We desis love it when we hear an Indian song somewhere. Or at the very least get super excited about it. And that's exactly what happened when a recent ad of iPhone 13 came out.

At a recent Apple event, where CEO Tim Cook introduced iPhone 13, a song played at the beginning of the promotional video for the phone. Which song was it? Why it was the Bollywood classic Dum Maro Dum! In specific though, Apple used the song 'Work All Day' by Footsie in their iPhone 13 ad which samples from the 1971 hit Dum Maaro Dum. Of course, Indians everywhere noticed the tune and then there was no stopping the tweets!

Did Apple just use "Dum maaro dum" song in the iPhone 13 launch video? 🤩 — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) September 14, 2021

Apple using the tune from 'Dum Maaro Dum'. Great vibe!



Introducing iPhone 13 | Apple https://t.co/y2kXP4rCzc via @YouTube — Tushar (@Tushar15_) September 14, 2021

Did I just hear ‘Dum maaro dum’ in an Apple ad? — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) September 14, 2021

Apple using “dum maaro dum” tune.

Epic 👏🏼👏🏼#appleevent — Varun S (@swiftsambi) September 14, 2021

The best part of the Apple event is the dum maaro dum background music — Sanjana Dani (@sanjanadani24) September 14, 2021

THEY USED DUM MARO DUM MUSIC HELPP — juhi⁷ || ishq day (@bluendgreypjm) September 14, 2021

Did I just listen to a “Dum Maro Dum” remix at an iPhone event? 🤔 — Vidit Bhargava (@viditb) September 14, 2021

Apple really used music from the song “dum maaro dum” #Apple #AppleEvent — chaitanya 🥱 (@chaieesta) September 14, 2021

“Hey Siri, can you play R.D. Burman’s Dum Maro Dum?”

“Sure, playing Dum Maro Dum in iPhone 13 ad.”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cU61DzT7VF — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) September 14, 2021

Apple really chose Dum Maaro Dum to unveil the iPhone 13 — aᴋsʜaᴛ ♛ (@axeals) September 14, 2021

Apple playing Dum Maaro Dum rip-off music.#AppleEvent — Pinakiio Pikachu (@ikanip11) September 14, 2021

Wait! Did they play 'dum maaro dum' intro in the apple ad. #AppleEvent — Saaj (@SaajJain) September 14, 2021

Apple making us Indians reminiscent of our childhood by making us play spot the difference as we vibe to the Dum Maaro Dum bgm#AppleEvent — Bhumika Taneja (@_bhumika_taneja) September 15, 2021

Ye dum maaro dum ka music Apple event me kisne use kia..?😂😂#iphone — Atul Sharma (@imatulTweet) September 14, 2021

You can watch the entire ad here.

How do you feel about the ad?