While the Supreme Court scrapped the draconian Section 377 two years ago, the Indian society is still not openly accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. But, it's time our society accepts the freedom to love.

And screenwriter, editor, and National Award winner Apurva Asrani's tweet about buying a house with his partner reminds us of how important it is to normalize the idea of LGBTQ+ families.

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

He talked about how, he and his partner had to pretend to be cousins for 13 years, just so they could live together. But finally, they have their own home, and they voluntarily share the truth about their relationship.

His partner, music curator and writer Siddhant, also shared the tweet, and stated that he and Apurva have always followed their heart.

Truly overwhelmed by and grateful for all this love coming our way. @Apurvasrani and I have only ever followed our hearts and taken things head-on without giving much thought to naysayers. https://t.co/nKOQxDhrrw — Sid Pil (@SidPill) May 30, 2020

As the tweet went viral, Twitterati wished the couple all the love:

Because love comes in all colours!