AR Rahman is a name that instantly evokes memories of Roja, Slumdog Millionaire, and the hauntingly beautiful Dil Se Re. The man has a CV that doesn’t need embellishment, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, and a Padma Bhushan.

But what’s even more inspiring is his journey from earning a humble Rs 50 as his first salary to amassing a staggering net worth of Rs 1,728 crore. Yeah, let that sink in.

Born as A.S. Dileep Kumar, Rahman’s initiation into music was as organic as it gets. His father, RK Shekhar, was a composer, and a young Rahman started assisting him in the studio at the age of four. But life threw curveballs when his father passed away, leaving the family in financial distress. Dropping out of school to make ends meet, Rahman found solace in music, training under Master Dhanraj and later joining MK Arjunan’s orchestra at just 11. Talk about early hustle!

By his teens, Rahman was working with stalwarts like Ilaiyaraaja and Ramesh Naidu. Then came the turning point, Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992. That one album didn’t just put Rahman on the map; it redefined the soundscape of Indian cinema. His tracks became anthems, his melodies timeless.

Fast forward to today, and Rahman isn’t just a musician, he’s a global icon. Whether it’s Jai Ho bagging him an Oscar or his unforgettable compositions like Maa Tujhe Salaam and Nahin Saamne, Rahman’s work has touched millions of hearts worldwide. He’s also taken his genius to Hollywood, contributing to projects like 127 Hours and Million Dollar Arm.

But back to that Rs 50 first salary. It came from operating a record player at a neighbor’s event, a far cry from the wealth he commands today. Yet, it’s a testament to his journey, humble beginnings, relentless passion, and a lot of faith in his craft.

Rahman, who was recently honoured by IIT Madras, remains proof that talent, hard work, and a bit of destiny can take you from spinning records for pocket change to spinning dreams for billions. We stan a legend!