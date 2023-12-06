After an agonizing wait where we only got to see the trailer and the songs, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is set to stream on Netflix from December 7 onwards. Before the movie hits our screens, The Archies was screened for Bollywood celebs yesterday in Mumbai. Almost all the celebs were a part of the premiere and it felt like a grand event.

Top Bollywood stars dazzled in their finest outfits and walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Archies. The movie is one of the highly anticipated films this year because it stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in their debut roles. Let’s take a look at who had attended the premiere.

Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family

Agastya Nanda and the entire Bachchan family

Zoya Akhtar and Rekha

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Kajol and Ayan Mukerji

Ranveer Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Yuvraj Menda

Madhuri Dixit

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol

The Archies is set in the 1960s in a fictional Indian town called Riverdale. Inspired by the famous The Archies comics, the film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.