The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, reader discretion is advised.







But by the end of the show, we aren't actually sure of the end that our favourite couples reach. One of the most promising ones were Nadia Christina Jagessar and Shekar Jayaraman.

Netflix has become a haven for dating shows and our most recent binge has been. The show focuses on a group of desi singles who are trying to find their soul mates, the arranged marriage way.

Bubbly and kinda adorable Nadia is an event-planner based out of New Jersey. After two not-so-promising dates, she finally clicked with a lawyer from Chicago, Shekar. The two seemed to get along quite well and had undeniable chemistry.

However, things did not end well for them. The two do not follow each other on Instagram and according to their social feeds, haven't been in touch with each other.

Being off-camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive. But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.

- Nadia Jagessar told The Times

Here's hoping Nadia finds what she is looking for and maybe we'll get a chance to catch a glimpse of her life in season 2.