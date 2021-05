Are These Actual Lyrics Of Bollywood Songs Or Did We Just Make Something Up?

Bollywood has given us some truly wonderful, timeless melodies. And then it has also given us songs that had us convinced that anyone, literally anyone, could be a lyricist. Even us! So let's see if you can figure out which of the following lines are made-up by us, and which are lyrics of an actual Hindi song:

1. "Khada hai, khada hai, khada hai, dar pe tere aashiq khada hai" via The Current Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

2. "Tod de yeh badan, take my love, take my soul" via loveandtreasure Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

3. "Yeh badan kehta hai, tod do har bandhan, hone do sangam." via consciouslivingtv Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

4. "Ice cream khaungi, Kashmir jaungi, Sholon mein bhadke jiya" via thespruceeats Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

5. "Har raat sapno mein tumhein dekhu, tumhein mehsus karun... badho, tum aage badho" via TOI Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

6. "Arey main laya hun chuha apna, kahan hai teri chuhi" via NicePNG Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

7. "Yeh maal gaadi tu dhakka laga, dhakka laga re dhakka laga, Garam ho gaya engine iska dhakka deta ja" via YouTube Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

8. "Thighs-um thunder-um down-um under-um, Size-um matter-um think-um wonder-um" via Sales Hacker Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

9. "Sooni hai raat, raha na koi saath; Kaha tak leke jaun apne yeh khali haath, kab hogi ab unse pyaar wali baat." via Book My Show Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

10. "Iss raat ki subah nahi hogi, jab tak do jism ek jaan na hogi" via Iceland Photo Tours Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.

11. "Badan mein lagi aag, aag mein dalo paani, akele hi beeti ja rahi hai, yeh meri banned jawaani" via Parismou Yup, this is from an actual song. No way those are actual lyrics.