The Raksha Bandhan episode of Koffee With Karan S7 featured the voguish cousin duo of Bollywood Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. While they offered many rolls of laughter, we also saw Arjun Kapoor unwrapping his emotional side as he led his guard down on camera.

As the high-spirited episode mellowed down, we were touched by these honest and unfiltered moments of Arjun Kapoor in the episode which proved that this show extends far beyond of spilling beans.

1. When Arjun made us familiar with his unfiltered feelings. Nothing felt more genuine in the entire episode.

2. When Arjun expressed how his family's support injected so much strength in him. Family > everything else.

3. When Sonam revealed how the siblings went through a lot together and Arjun added what's it like to be the older brother.

4. When Arjun got real about his dwindling career and acknowledges that he's let himself and his audience down. Aong with that, he also thrives to get back to his films with immense energy

5. When Arjun openly discussed what made people spew hatred toward him and how it affected him.

6. When Arjun pulled the curtains off the conversation about him being considerate towards Malaika's past before coming out with their relationship in the public eye.

7. When Arjun, peppered with feelings, got up and gave Sonam an adorable kiss after she expressed her unequivocal lve and support for his brother.

