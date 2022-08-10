There's no other relationship like the one between siblings. From fighting for the remote and clothes to crying buckets at each other's weddings, siblings are nothing but a blessing in disguise. And, then comes the official sibling day- Raksha Bandhan.

Over the period of years, we have been watching our favourite desi celebrities celebrating this festival with zest. However, did you know that a handful of stars also have some non-blood-related or moohbole siblings? If not, then you are in luck as we've made a list for you.

Read on.

1. Yash Johar & Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar, who welcomed his two kids, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, is the mentor and a father-like figure for Alia Bhatt. The actor has been nothing but an elder sibling to his kids ever since and she deepened their sibling bond by tying a sacred thread of rakhi on her little brother, Yash.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Manish Malhotra

Sometimes, a professional relationship takes a wonderful personal turn for all the right reasons. In a video, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she shares a close bond with Manish Malhotra. While talking about the ace fashion designer and her 'brother', the actor said that they know each other from the time she was just nine.

It's grand and special because I walked for one of my dearest friends, my closest friends, my brother Manish Malhotra. So anyplace with him is so grand and elaborate.

3. Katrina Kaif & Arjun Kapoor

During a chat show, Katrina Kaif recalled a heartwarming incident when she tied a rakhi on Arjun Kapoor’s wrist.

I would pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' and I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother.

In an interview, Arjun Kapoor revealed that she pressurises him to be her rakhi brother, literally at gunpoint.

Katrina always threatens to be my rakhi sister, but I completely deny that. Because she pressurises me to do it. You should ask her why. She made me do it once, literally, at gunpoint. But we are not a typical brother-sister pair. I am not a protective brother who’s like, ‘Koi dekhega meri behen ko toh thok dunga'.

4. Sonu Sood & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Jodha Akbar to real-life siblings, the duo has come a long way. bhai sahab. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Sonu Sood visits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she ties him a rakhi. From reel-life siblings in Ashutosh Gowarikar'sto real-life siblings, the duo has come a long way. Reportedly , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, during a scene, told Sonu Sood that he reminds her of her dad and till date, calls him. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Sonu Sood visits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she ties him a rakhi.

5. Gauri Khan & Sajid Khan

It's no secret that the families of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a cordial bond with each other. In an interview , Sajid Khan revealed that Gauri Khan ties him rakhi and calls him brother.

We all are like one family. Gauri ties me rakhi and calls me brother.

6. Salman Khan & Shweta Rohira

Shweta Rohira, a talented artist and writer, is Salman Khan's rakhi sister. Apparently , Salman Khan performed all the rituals as a brother at her wedding with Pulkit Samrat in 2014.

7. Deepika Padukone & Jalal

Who can be a better brother than your own bodyguard because he protects you just like a brother? The actor, who doesn’t have any blood-related brother of her own, made her bodyguard, Jalal, her rakhi brother. As per a report , the bodyguard, who has been with the actor for several years, is called the actor's ‘one-man army’ by her team members.

Jalal is the one who looks after her wherever she goes. He works round the clock. He is her shadow. So, she decided to tie him a rakhi. Deepika thought this was the best day to show him that she understands the efforts he puts into protecting her.

8. Amrita Arora & Arbaaz Khan

Amrita Arora shares a great bond with her sister, Malaika Arora's, former husband, Arbaaz Khan. In fact, she shares a great bond with her ex-brother-in-law and even ties a rakhi to him every year.

How many of these rakhi siblings did you already know about?