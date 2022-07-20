A 24-year-old boy enjoys a drink with his friends. Wow. What a revolutionary concept.

Recently a video surfaced of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, enjoying a night out with his friends at a Mumbai club. Watch the video here:

In October 2021, Aryan Khan was arrested after being linked to a drugs raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau and spent over a month in jail. However, the anti-drug agency has since dropped charges and granted him a clean chit.

Special NDPS court has directed the court registry to return the passport of Aryan Khan which was submitted in court in the drugs case.



Before the NCB could even officially confirm the arrest or state the charges against Aryan Khan, he was ambushed with a flurry of cruel, barbarous memes on social media that mocked his arrest.

Unfortunately, it's been almost a year since and the hate-mongering against the young man continues in full swing, with vile words and mallicious propaganda:

So Aryan Khan back to his ostentatious lifestyle! Just when Money & Power overplay Law & Order,accused get promoted for further crimes! @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb clean chit to this accused is only going to play more havoc!

23 saal ka dudh pita baccha hai 🤣🤣🤣 — Khushi Kashyap (@KhushiK20404578) July 19, 2022

The girls in the background are unfazed about the truth & still believe in all that glitters is gold. #justasking how many in that crowd are at a permissible age to go clubbing 😒 — me4SSR (@memia26645588) July 19, 2022

Bache hai..ye chrsi — Honey 🍯 (@hinathakur1) July 19, 2022

Back to pavilion. He’s got away once , he thinks he can do whatever he wants . — Anjali Rao (@AnjaliR48517486) July 19, 2022

Aur do clean chit ..yeh log kabhie nahi sudhrenge.. — Nadia (@Nadia16223887) July 19, 2022

@iamsrk you saved your son for this. Atleast he would have learnt and stayed away from bad habits, but your prestige is more important than your sons life.👍👏👏👏 — Chetana🇮🇳 (@SsrRishitshreya) July 19, 2022

Ye to haraam hai na???? Waise nashedi awal darze ka hai ek saans mein hi gatak gaya 🥴🥃🚬 — Pallavi (@Pallavi1791984) July 19, 2022

Shameless 23 years old bacha 😡😡 — Simran & SSR 🇬🇧💫✨💞🦋 (@Simple_SSR) July 19, 2022

In druggiez se aur kya expect kar sakte hai. — Rashmi Srivastava (@rashmi_sri0505) July 19, 2022

waah bhai waah. have fun while you can. Ur father has lots of money to help get you a clean chit from the agencies and for your drugs and alcohol. Kids your age work hard and earn money, u will never learn it though. This is your normal. #BoycottbollywoodForever https://t.co/um1jPXfVtY — Meghana (@meghanar3112) July 20, 2022

Aryan khan has so much ego like his druggy papa! Boy U were, are & always be a drug peddler. U r poorer than a beggar AK. Stop showing off to public that u have power, u r nothing chulu bhar paani meh doob maro, destroying youth of Bharat. Hakla & his little gadha 😂 https://t.co/1OA4oyEZGz — Blossomqueen28 (@Blossomqueen28) July 19, 2022

The tsunami of anger towards the star-kid reeks of a perverse pleasure from watching a wealthy man fall from grace. In India, our actors resemble enchanted deities who nest in ivory towers, far, far away from our reach. From their airport outfits to their sexual partners, we are enamoured by every aspect of their existence. But concealed within the fantasy lies an inherent dislike and jealousy of the wealthy and in the process, we tend to forget that they are human beings too who are worthy of our compassion. Aryan Khan's social media execution is no longer about a fair trial, but about the crucifixion of the rich and privileged.

Many defended the USC graduate against the unfair scrutiny:

Is #AryanKhan is not allowed to enjoy his life?

Bhai party to hum sab karte hain kabhi humko bhi cover kia kro😂 https://t.co/N3WoLmBuws — Raviraj Sinha (Kumar Raviraj Sinha) (@imkrrs) July 19, 2022

Others are using this video to point out #AryanKhan being irresponsible.

I see him being super responsible. Observe how he masks up right after taking his shot. :)) https://t.co/rjTExxg1YQ — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2022

The kind of hatred this young boy is receiving is unbelievable. I can’t imagine how mentally exhausting it might be for him. LEAVE THE POOR GUY ALONE. https://t.co/yQTfc8PlFu — ✨ (@fun_toodle) July 19, 2022

Poor boy can't even drink or party just bcz he's star kid. You people are crazy and obsessed. You people are same who do "nepotism this nepotism that" And then act like this 🥴 https://t.co/z7k7GlVoAZ — 🃏k⁷♡ koo 🃏 (@jinflowerrr) July 19, 2022

People are trolling Aryan Khan for doing exactly what they would do if they were allowed into a night club as a customer.#AryanKhan — The New Normal (@NewNormal69) July 19, 2022

Wouldn't it be more productive if instead of spewing out venomous abuse, we engage in constructive debates about mental health, substance abuse and the culture of nepotism?