Rannvijay Singha, who had been a part of Roadies for over 18 years, quit the show last year. Singha has appeared on Roadies as a host and as a gang leader as well. He went on to host the first season of Shark Tank India where former Bharat Pe Managing Director and Co-Founder Ashneer Grover appeared as one of the judges. Remember? Well, now the tables have turned and Ashneer, who quit its second season earlier this year, is now making a comeback on television with Roadies.

Yep, that’s right. Ashneer Grover has joined the hands with the makers of Roadies.

Its recently-released promo says it all.

MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies) posted a video of the promo of Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand on Instagram. In the clip, gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati can be seen taking auditions of the contestants while engaging them in tasks. We also see actor Sonu Sood, who is hosting Roadies again after the last season.

In a moment, Ashneer Grover makes an appearance on the show. “Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you’re begging to be selected like please take me),” Grover says.

Let’s check out how fans are reacting to Ashneer Grover’s appearance on season 19 of Roadies.

Rannvijay in Shark Tank India and Ashneer Grover in Roadies? What multiverse of madness is this?