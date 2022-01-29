A few days back someone on Reddit said they need an Ashneer Grover productivity enhancer app, based on his appearances on Shark Tank India.

Whenever I feel demotivated, my ears should be showered with motivational dialogues, like: "Aap apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe hain." "Aap bilkul hassi mazaak mei aaye hain." "Itni problems hain duniya mein aap kya problem solve karne nikle hain?" "Tumhaare maa baap ne koota nahi tumhe?"

Other Redditors started praising this idea in the comments.

Lo and behold, another Redditor went ahead and made it. Yes! There's actually an app available on the Google Play Store right now called the Ashneer (De)Motivation app. And we tried it out for you.

We couldn't find the app through a search on Play Store, so downloaded it through the link. When you open the app, you will be greeted by an image of Ashneer Grover with the words 'ruk tujhe motivate karta hoon'.

All you have to do is press anywhere on the screen, and then the (de)motivation begins.

The comments on the app are as hilarious as the app.

There were other suggestions on the original post as well. While some said it would be a demotivation app for them, others suggested that there could be an Anupam Mittal option in the app as well, which will motivate them when they are feeling low.

While others said they want Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta options as well.

We hope the app developer incorporates these suggestions into the app as well. It would be hilarious to see this app becoming big and getting pitched in the next season of Shark Tank India.

Would you be using the Ashneer (De)Motivation app? Let us know in the comments below!

