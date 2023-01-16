Our society is obsessed with marriage. The pressure of getting married or settling down is like an everyday routine for some adults in our desi families. Ashneer Grover, who gathered fame from Shark Tank India, has been the meme template for many of us.

And now he has advice for people in their 20s that says- people should get married early in their 20s and settle down. He believes having kids at an early age gives us purpose and motivation in life. Ashneer also talked about things like commitment phobia and open marriages.

Have a look:

Best advice I've heard on when to get married and how it anchors your career. Absolutely agree with him. pic.twitter.com/vscV87QTuc — Puchku 🦸‍♀️ (@MissusPokerFace) January 11, 2023

Tweeples are calling him out for this garbage advice and have a lot of counterarguments. Each one is valid. Ashneer’s opinion about marriage and life proves he has no clue about how life works in reality.

Use your 20's wisely by getting married and vng kids

Direction or purpose mil jaega relationship se:if another person is going to tell you your purpose of life you need to rethink

ve kids and get free:where are those kids going to go?

I don't know which point is more senseless https://t.co/8IlzNepFeb — Samia (@Thisismewhoelse) January 15, 2023

The problem with podcasts is that anyone with a decent microphone and camera thinks they have an opinion worth broadcasting. https://t.co/JlOBdiqoyO — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 15, 2023

This just shows ki just bc you have business sense doesn't mean you'll have common sense too. Jaldi bachhe karke free hojao. Unhe paalega kon Bhai? Kitne log hai jo 20s me bachhe karke IAS/Doctor ban gye?

Especially for women… Career khatam tata bye bye https://t.co/japvge4pDa — Didi (@Bhootpolice30) January 15, 2023

Hilarious that he thinks your work with children gets over with having them in your 20s. Women lose minimum 5 years of their career and maybe even 10 years with such kind of husbands and getting married early means you lose crucial years of promotions/progress. https://t.co/AwGSrl6VgE — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) January 15, 2023

well, the video was pukeworthy. But ever noticed Beer biceps face expression whenever he is clueless of what others are saying!! https://t.co/nHdb8MAnKC pic.twitter.com/yRzMtkBli8 — Anshad (@anshadisdeadman) January 15, 2023

What an utter dIck this fellow is. So unless you have kids & are married you don’t have to be a responsible human being?? Poor effer. https://t.co/Icjt4CLLMU — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 15, 2023

i think this man said everything that is needed to be said to explain why "just have kids early and become free" doesn't workhttps://t.co/awQd7ymojP https://t.co/rNvdQGdup8 — 神友 (@sayuberrys) January 15, 2023

Most senseless thing you'll hear today https://t.co/9wYLdQnWZC — Homo Novus (@manchididengey) January 15, 2023

What do you mean by "free" ho jaao? Baccha paida kar diya usey sambhalega kaun? And i dont just mean only food,clothes and school..Usey acchi parvarish dena, values sikhana until the child is like 17-18.. Y'all take having kids as a joke and not a responsibility https://t.co/4C99Jsbgoa — Arya|📌ENSD (@Fluffyuniee) January 15, 2023

I got a brain freeze hearing this garbage spewing out from this guy's mouth. Shaadi kar leni chahiye to free up, have kids and then focus on your career(😂😂)

Most of IIT-IIM folks hold this opinion only. https://t.co/WS6qFNQN87 — Aatreyee Dhar(Let Sleeping trees lie) (@carbon_stink) January 15, 2023

Bro if u think getting into relationship makes you finally have a direction and purpose in life, I have news for u https://t.co/XQVXPcJLGK — Ash-ess (@Ashenfacedgal) January 15, 2023

Average loser Delhi uncle Gyan pheloing about marriage, even Beerbiceps asking "kaise?" https://t.co/6CP6MznXAC — Hoejack Borseman (@horsemantakes) January 15, 2023

Man who got famous for being a successful businessman. Business has been registering loss after loss. Also got fired from own company. Now giving gyaan on other things. Essentially what's wrong with "tech" dudes. https://t.co/MZGJf1rgbO — A. (Non Profit Organization) (@_ashutoshk_) January 14, 2023

i'm sorry for his kids who'll have to face the generational trauma he's putting them through https://t.co/Zdc1dKYiX1 — pavitra (@catloverwaifu) January 15, 2023

Such bs advice. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Early marriage ke chakkar mein people have ended up in abusive marriages. Plus this man has no idea how motivation works. Every person is different and so are their motivations. Honestly hope people don't follow this🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/43ghFWUBih — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetal_bsakpal) January 15, 2023

You'd never see so much of illogical nonsense being fed in one video. What has marriage and starting a family got to do with your purpose in life ? Why do we always equate life as series of events we need to do in a society and not something we live for ourselves ? https://t.co/7ODipkMryj — S (@ThatStarGazer) January 14, 2023

Be broke, have dysfunctional marriages, then have kids and get separated (if you want), then you'll have a purpose in life, which is the kids and traumatize their entire childhood being unavailable being busy earning money for them and playing custody battle!

Gotcha. https://t.co/oUKVg8r9WR — D: (@basicbijjli) January 14, 2023



Gotcha. https://t.co/oUKVg8r9WR — D: (@basicbijjli) January 14, 2023

“have kids early and be free to focus on bigger things in life” kyuki you won’t be the one raising the kids, you’re a man. https://t.co/c3xmFfAj68 — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) January 14, 2023

Genuinely the dumbest shit. Your purpose in life is not to have kids and get married. Yes if you find someone you want to get married to and have kids it's fine. But to call an unmarried person "unsettled" "Unsuccessful" That's idiotic. https://t.co/vvYEVrLLcL — Aamya Mohindru (@mohindruaamya) January 13, 2023

