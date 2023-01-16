Our society is obsessed with marriage. The pressure of getting married or settling down is like an everyday routine for some adults in our desi families. Ashneer Grover, who gathered fame from Shark Tank India, has been the meme template for many of us.
And now he has advice for people in their 20s that says- people should get married early in their 20s and settle down. He believes having kids at an early age gives us purpose and motivation in life. Ashneer also talked about things like commitment phobia and open marriages.
Have a look:
Tweeples are calling him out for this garbage advice and have a lot of counterarguments. Each one is valid. Ashneer’s opinion about marriage and life proves he has no clue about how life works in reality.
That’s us:
