We often find ourselves looking at things in life longingly, at lost opportunities we wish we could take back. But maybe it is never too late to do what you really want.

This picture of Waheeda Rehman, who went snorkeling at the age of 83, proves that dreams don't have an expiry date.

In the pictures shared by her daughter from a while ago, we can see how determined she is. The legendary actor has taken it upon herself to strike out her bucket list, from becoming a wildlife photographer to going underwater, she is truly an inspiration.

Waheeda Rehman talks about hosting a wildlife photography exhibition - (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/KKrBWBCFsA — WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 16, 2019

She even held an exhibition for her photographs back in 2019 and it looks like she's not stopping anytime soon.

From becoming a legend in one field to another, this talented actor is showing us millennials that if you have grit and determination, there is nothing you can't do.