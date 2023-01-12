Mission Majnu is releasing in a week, and Twitter cannot stop obsessing over the Bollywood obsession with employing the same plot in literally all of the spy thrillers. An Indian undercover agent on a deadly mission in Pakistan, the template for Alia Bhatt’s Raazi seems to be the calling of Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film as well.
While people are already cringing at the film’s stereotypical representation of a Muslim man, Twitter is now laughing at the trailer’s portrayal of Pakistan manufacturing atomic bombs. Twitter user @mustafa_wynne ridiculed the scene, comparing it with cooking food at low flame.
Apparently, the dome is green cos Pakistani bros don’t have other colours in life. Right?
Hailing Pak humour, here’s how Twitter is reacting.
We all know what Tanmay Bhatt will be reacting to!
