Mission Majnu is releasing in a week, and Twitter cannot stop obsessing over the Bollywood obsession with employing the same plot in literally all of the spy thrillers. An Indian undercover agent on a deadly mission in Pakistan, the template for Alia Bhatt’s Raazi seems to be the calling of Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film as well.

While people are already cringing at the film’s stereotypical representation of a Muslim man, Twitter is now laughing at the trailer’s portrayal of Pakistan manufacturing atomic bombs. Twitter user @ mustafa_wynne ridiculed the scene, comparing it with cooking food at low flame.

ADVERTISEMENT Atomic bomb halki aanch per paktay huwai pic.twitter.com/ZAeNjZ48Y6 — Mustafa T. Wynne (@mustafa_wynne) January 10, 2023

Apparently, the dome is green cos Pakistani bros don’t have other colours in life. Right?

Hailing Pak humour, here’s how Twitter is reacting.

Web series on Pak made by Bollywood getting dragged on SM and rightly so. https://t.co/MaliDqUmR2 — Abhinav (@Abhisayss) January 12, 2023

They put a green dome on a nuclear plant to show it is Pakistani. The memes are all so good! We deserve this humiliation. 😭 https://t.co/NAR8A6NNL5 — Sophie (@azenithromycin) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Pak humour doing its thing https://t.co/AEFHe9zqsb — Maya (@kali_denali_) January 12, 2023

Is there anything better than Pakistani memes? https://t.co/lmRKfvYizl — Salman Siddiqui ✪ (@salmansid) January 11, 2023

Pak Twitter is winning this thing all day every day 😂 https://t.co/W1sYwL0dBr — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) January 11, 2023

Can't have cooling towers in the middle of mountains with no river/big lake 🙁 https://t.co/tJIpaALcfI — Yousafzai (@SaibAmeer) January 12, 2023

Part-time masjid, part-time nuclear reactor facility. The genius of Bollywood is undefeated. https://t.co/hXvDSR7GMm — Doland Revived (@DolandRevived) January 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT why tf they build a jaamia masjid next to the nuclear power plant https://t.co/iclHaC3b4j — post-girlboss flop era (@anonymomz_) January 11, 2023

Green tomb shows it’s a Muslim Nuclear Facility!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/N8xNv1aTn5 — Saad Butt (@CricBellz) January 11, 2023

Gazab beizatti hai yaar 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/OhweKUWVyp — Sumitman 🫂 (@Extra_anxiety) January 12, 2023

We all know what Tanmay Bhatt will be reacting to!