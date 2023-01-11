Spy thrillers seem to be becoming Bollywood’s new favourite genre. But that doesn’t mean the film fraternity can keep capitalising upon the same old clichés and expect love in return, given the audience now seeks originality and a meaningful storyline.

Speaking of spy thrillers, the trailer for Mission Majnu recently dropped, and people are already cringing at the dialogues and the plot that seems to be way too familiar.

ADVERTISEMENT Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu 🇮🇳



Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di 🫡



Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events.



pic.twitter.com/9jtDe0Q56S — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 9, 2023

Releasing on 19th January, the film Mission Majnu is about Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who took a deadly mission to expose Pakistan’s illegal nuclear facility. The film claims to be based on true events. People are calling out the stereotypical representation of a Muslim man with eyes lined with soorma, wearing a skull cap, and greeting with aadab.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting.

How come every spy movie has the same template – go to pakistan, get sensitive information on nuclear something, fall in love with a local, get married, live a double life, undergo an avenger-level mission. Wait that's Raazi also! https://t.co/fpSG5Rtu56 — Kushal (@kushfehmi) January 10, 2023

no hate to any of the actors but i am tired of this india vs pakistan storyline. also when you cannot move me even a bit w the patriotism, you must realise the trailer is dead. https://t.co/3uASJeCJxW — ` (@safarnamaaa) January 10, 2023

Tanmay Bhatt getting content for his next 15 videos just from these quotes 💅 https://t.co/pg62nD8I6F — Hijaab Zahid (@hijaaaaab) January 10, 2023

So it’s a movie about a failed mission? 🤔 https://t.co/eq9Due4Dj4 — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) January 11, 2023

No Muslim says adab, and they donr wear surma and caps all the time bruh. And what is the obsession with Pakistan man?? Move one blud https://t.co/pSaNTRCC13 — mojojojo (@mojojojo1_011) January 10, 2023

Dear me! Is @netflix now promoting those crass Bollywood paeans to ultranationalism that combine modern aesthetics with a stunted 80's B-movie sensibility? https://t.co/qkBCybmuCX — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) January 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i have not had one person say aadaab to me in my 23 years of living in Pakistan https://t.co/ln8dVgad96 — M (@meemelif) January 10, 2023

Mission Majnu was as successful as Majnu Bhai’s art career https://t.co/PB9aKgAcqw pic.twitter.com/7an3IoRJwP — Oroszlán (@blueberry1085) January 10, 2023

Desh, jawan, army, secret mission, Pakistan. Rinse and repeat 🤮 https://t.co/E1lqMiAdbv — Berke Khan (@WrathOfTatars) January 10, 2023

What do you think of the trailer?