Spy thrillers seem to be becoming Bollywood’s new favourite genre. But that doesn’t mean the film fraternity can keep capitalising upon the same old clichés and expect love in return, given the audience now seeks originality and a meaningful storyline.
Speaking of spy thrillers, the trailer for Mission Majnu recently dropped, and people are already cringing at the dialogues and the plot that seems to be way too familiar.
Releasing on 19th January, the film Mission Majnu is about Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who took a deadly mission to expose Pakistan’s illegal nuclear facility. The film claims to be based on true events. People are calling out the stereotypical representation of a Muslim man with eyes lined with soorma, wearing a skull cap, and greeting with aadab.
Here’s how Twitter is reacting.
What do you think of the trailer?
