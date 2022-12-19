The much-awaited teaser for the upcoming spy thriller Hindi movie, Mission Majnu is out and it looks quite promising. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Parmeet Sethi in lead roles. This film will be Rashmika Mandanna’s second Hindi movie.

The teaser opens with vintage clips of soldiers celebrating their win in the 1971 India- Pakistan war. The teaser, then, moves to Pakistan military officers planning a counterattack. From the looks of it, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who will do anything to save India.

Sidharth Malhotra is dressed in a kurta pyjama and he packs quite a punch in the teaser. The teaser mentions that the film is “inspired by true events”. Rashmika Mandanna is seen decked in a bridal avatar and she will be playing the role of Sidharth’s wife in the movie.

The teaser has only got our hopes up for the trailer and the movie. Mission Majnu will skip a theatrical release and will stream on Netflix. Mission Majnu‘s teaser has got us waiting to see the chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, and we are hopeful that we won’t be disappointed.

Watch the official teaser here:

The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. It releases on January 20, 2023 on Netflix.

All the images are screenshots from the teaser.