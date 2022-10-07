It’s hard to marry and adjust to a familiar culture, but when it comes to marrying someone from an entirely different culture and lifestyle, it gets even harder. But this Australian woman, who is married to a Haryanvi man, seems to be doing it perfectly and enjoying it as well.

In the video, Courtney, a woman from Australia, is taking a stroll on a farm with her husband, Loveleen, enjoying the village life. She is even seen carrying a grass bundle on her head.

Loveleen posted this video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Bhagya Aala Milga.” People loved this desi video and showered the couple with praises.





The stories of interracial couples have been going viral in recent days, receiving a lot of traction. It warms people’s hearts to watch foreigners loving and appreciating the Indian culture, even adapting it to some extent.