Anna Horodetska, a Ukrainian woman, fled her home in Kyiv amid the ongoing war. As soon as she landed in Delhi, she was proposed to by her boyfriend, Anubhav Bhasin.

Anubhav is a Delhi High Court lawyer. Anna was working in an IT company. She was visiting India in early 2020 when she first met Anubhav. As the lockdown was announced and flights got cancelled, Anna got stuck in India and started living with Anubhav at his home in Delhi.

The first time we actually got to know each other properly was just before the first lockdown in 2020.

- Anubhav told IANS

"Once the lockdown got over, we met again in Dubai and then she came to India, and I went to Kyiv. In December last year, she came to India and met my family and that's when we decided to get married. Then she went back to Ukraine," Anubhav said.

When the Russia-Ukraine war broke on 24th February, Anna woke up to the sounds of the bombs exploding. She was in and out of bomb shelters for the next three days. After which she decided to flee to Poland with her mother and their dog.

On February 27th, she decided to take a bus to Poland but got to know that people are stuck at the border for over 24 hours and had not been able to get through. So, she took a bus to the border with Slovakia instead. She waited for a couple of hours, after which she crossed the border on foot.

From there she found a minibus heading to Kraków, Poland, where stayed for a couple of weeks. Anubhav had some friends there who helped Anna with accommodation.

Anna applied for a visa at the Indian embassy in Poland. She received a one-year visa, after which she flew to Delhi. As soon as she landed, Anubhav proposed to Anna at the airport itself, just like a beautiful Bollywood movie.

Anubhav and Anna will be tying the knot soon, after which Anna will apply for an Indian citizenship.

Also Read | Ukrainian Girl Who Went Viral For Singing In Bomb Shelter Performs At A Charity Concert In Poland