James Cameron’s Avatar was a massive success, it broke the box office and earned around $3 billion worldwide. So, the expectations with the second instalment, Avatar: The Way of Water, is also pretty high. That and also the fact that it’s a $250 million budget film.

Now that we know the budget of Avatar: The Way of Water, let’s have a look at the massive amount the star cast of the movie received.

1. Sam Worthington | ₹81 Crores

James Cameron’s lead Avatar Sam Worthington is the highest-paid actor in the franchise. He walked away with the biggest paycheck of ₹81 crores for the role. He will also earn a 5% share from the profits earned by Avatar: The Way of Water.

IGN

2. Zoe Saldana | ₹64 Crores

MCU’s Gamora aka Zoe Saldana, who played the role of Neytiri – Jake Sully’s love interest – in the first instalment, has reprised her role in Avatar: The Way of Water as well. For her role, she has charged ₹64 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT Wiki

3. Kate Winslet | ₹49 Crores

The Titanic actress Kate Winslet is a new addition to the Avatar franchise. She is playing the pivotal role of Ronal – the wife of the Metkayina clan’s chief leader Tonowari. Kate has charged a whopping ₹49 crores for her role.

People

4. Sigourney Weaver | ₹27 Crores

ADVERTISEMENT Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in Avatar will be seen in an exciting new role in the second instalment of the franchise. She is playing the role of Kiri – Jake Sully and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter, for which she has charged ₹27 crores.

IMDb

5. Stephen Lang | ₹17 Crores

Stephen Lang will also be reprising his role of Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of Water. He earned ₹17 crores for this role.

Wiki

Is Vin Diesel in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Before you get swayed by the news of Vin Diesel playing a secret role in Avatar: The Way of Water, let me burst your bubble. Vin Diesel is not in the second instalment of the franchise.

IMDb

Many people were confused that Vin Diesel played the role of one of Quaritch’s squad mates, Corporal Lyle Wainfleet. But that’s not true. The role in question is played by Matt Gerald, who bears a striking resemblance to Diesel.

Check Out | Here’s A Throwback To When Govinda Said He Told James Cameron To Call The Movie ‘Avatar’