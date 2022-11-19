The second instalment of the Avatar movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, is all set to release this December. Amid the hype for the movie, an old video of Govinda, claiming that he was the one who suggested the name Avatar and predicted 9 years back that the movie will be a hit, is once again going viral.

In honor of Avatar 2 releasing next month, here’s a little insightful throwback moment from the legend himself Govinda Cameron. pic.twitter.com/JnTlqRgOjQ — tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) November 17, 2022

In the clip, Govinda told journalist Rajat Sharma that he was offered the lead role in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster but denied it because he didn’t want to wear paint on his body. He said, “I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry.

The thing is, there was no body paint involved. The blue skin of the Na’vi people was created by CGI and motion capture tech. So, it was pretty hard for people to believe his statement, and hence, they had hilarious responses.

he gave his blessing to james and that’s why the movie was a hit 🙏🏻 — Hero (@theAmeyRane) November 17, 2022

Visionary No 1🫡🛐 — mandy (@idioticfool123) November 17, 2022

Avatar no 1 — thememesvilla1 (@thememesvilla1) November 17, 2022

Rather than spoiling the image of Govinda in my head I will believe what he says. https://t.co/gAVmsRlh2p — Sushruth (@nerdpanthy) November 18, 2022

See, he was a visionary. Lekin apne siddhanto se voh nhi muda. https://t.co/kASw856sSr — Jainil (@jainilism) November 17, 2022

