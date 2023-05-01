Om Shanti Om was released sixteen years ago and is still one of the most iconic movies from the past few decades. From giving a filmy twist to the concept of reincarnation to bringing the entire tinsel town for a grand spectacle, the movie was the first of its kind.

Farah Khan, the director of the movie, revealed in an interview that the entire sequence was a spontaneous improvisation. The entire team was present at the real Filmfare Awards (2007), with their shooting equipment, to shoot the on-the-spot moments.

Credits: YouTube

She revealed how she told Shabana Azmi to speak the lines, word-to-word and also highlighted how she made Rani Mukerji, Bipasha Basu and even Sanjay Kapoor say the iconic line, “ Om and me, we’re just friends.”

She also mentioned how the playful argument between Subhash Ghai and Rishi Kapoor over announcing the award on the stage was completely unplanned.

Moreover, Bappi Da's poetic shot was also impromptu!

You can watch the interview here:

As we stated earlier, the movie was one of a kind!