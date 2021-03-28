Ayushmann Khurrana and Babil, Irrfan Khan's son, met each other for the first time at the Filmfare Awards that was held on Saturday and it was an emotional moment for both of them.

Late actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor and the Lifetime Achievement award and it was Babil who collected the award, on behalf of his father, from Ayushmann who presented it.

Along with presenting the award, Ayushmann also penned a heartfelt note and a poem for the late actor. This is what he wrote:

He also wrote a small poem in Hindi about how artists do not have a past or present and no artist can be honoured the way they should because every artist is not Irrfan. He also wished Babil all the best for his future endeavours.

To which Babil replied, "I love you my brother." In fact, he also shared a few glimpses from the award show on Instagram.

