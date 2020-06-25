While we're digging up our old wanderlusty pictures to soothe the pain of our cancelled travel plans, Baba Sehgal has managed to come up with yet another desi version of a groovy pop-culture track and this time it's Camila Cabello's Havana.



Yup, you heard that right folks, Baba Sehgal with his new song, Kal Aao, Bhoolna Na, and along with his omnipresent aura is reminding us of what planning for the weekend and going out used to look like before the new normal struck us.

Mind you, Baba Sehgal's trio is also maintaining the minimum gap for social distancing.

His quirky rap with the dope beats further encourages people of our generation to stop and absorb nature instead of always being intoxicated:

Well, if you ask me to choose between Baba's desi cover of Camila's Senorita ( read: Sarita) or Havana, I probably won't be able to.

Netizens from various social media platforms can't get enough of Baba Sehgal's version of Havana:

Sir, You are just mind-blowing, Splendid job,😇💯🙏 — Krishna Bharti (@kkbhartii) June 25, 2020

Kudos to you for always being in high spirits in all times despite the trolls, pandemic ! Something to be learnt - “Let your smile change the world and not let the world change your smile”- @SriSri :) — Nihit Agarwal (@AgarwalNihit) June 25, 2020

Baba.. you will always be my Favourite.. Brings a smile whenever you upload a song. — समीर चतुर्वेदी (@EkVella) June 25, 2020

Check out the full song here:

BRB, playing 'Kal Aao, bhoolna na' on loop.