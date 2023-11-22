With a stellar cast of R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu, The Railway Men has got people talking. The four-episode web series tells how railway workers saved lives during the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy and every actor has delivered to perfection. However, if there is one person who is stealing the show with their powerful screen presence, it is Babil Khan.

Babil Khan plays the role of Imad Riaz who sets out on his first day of job as a locomotive pilot at the Nishatpur Yard. To say that he has got into the skin of the character would not be an exaggeration. He has perfected the Bhopali accent and exudes the innocence and quiet determination that his role demands. The Railway Men marks Babil’s debut in a web series. With this, he has proved that he can rule every screen with his acting skills.

People are talking about how powerful his role was in The Railway Men. Many added how they could see Irrfan in his acting and in the way he brings a character to life. Here’s what they had to say.

AN ACTOR is BORN… one of the main strengths of The Railway Men on Netflix is Babil Khan. A sustained, nuanced performance n a strong screen presence.. m not saying this just coz he’s the son of the late Irrfan Khan. On his own terms, he’s outstanding. pic.twitter.com/Dnc0VssAz5 — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) November 21, 2023

A young actor performance that is genuinely worth the praise.



Babil in #TheRailwayMen 💯 pic.twitter.com/XoHNYgZjSa — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 20, 2023

Can't say if anyone else felt it……

But

I just felt as if this was #IrrfanKhan emoting on the screen with his unique rendition of dialogues.

You have got Irrfan in you #Babil and that is a Blessing forever.

❤️🌹❤️ #TheRailwayMen @netflix @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/g3CTcmfCPZ — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) November 20, 2023

So many massive productions by @yrf this year but #TheRailwayMen is the one that truly wins hearts! The veterans are fantastic in the show, as expected but how good is Babil Khan! Solid through and through. Flaws notwithstanding, this show is a compelling watch! — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) November 20, 2023

Babil Khan in The Railway Men is brilliant. An actor is born, he picked up the Bhopali accent and the character's skin fluently.



Unfortunately, it is tough for me to ignore Irrfan inside him. Even when he twists his tongue or moves his eyes, it immediately takes me to Irrfan — Ankur kumar (@Ankurkrtweets) November 21, 2023

Binge watched two mind-blowing series in a week! Truly television excellence. Indian filmmaking keeps raising the bar! 😍



Also, being a huge fan of the late Irrfan Khan, I am so happy to see Babil Khan killing it! He has truly arrived!#TheRailwayMenOnNetflix #KaalaPaani pic.twitter.com/bNIvfWOVa6 — Meena (@MeenaYanitha) November 18, 2023

A new actor is born …amazing work Babil Khan. Just like his father.

Fantastic web series. #TheRailwayMen @ActorMadhavan @kaykaymenon02 https://t.co/4Oogtnnssj — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) November 22, 2023

Watched The Railwaymen after yesterday's trauma and it didn't disappoint me. What a tremendous series, nice and engaging. The performance from stellar stars like KK Menon, Dibyendu, R Madhavan and Babil khan🙏 . A Must watch series. — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 20, 2023

The Railway Men, account of the Bhopal gas tragedy, is a chilling watch. Real delight to watch Babil Khan. He is his father’s son. — D (@MeDamselDee) November 18, 2023

Gosh, #BabilKhan is Irrfan 2.0. Voice, acting, eyes, body language just everything reminds me of Irfan Khan’s initial years. https://t.co/I95fjEtTL4 — Rayhan, John (@JohnRayhan) November 21, 2023

🎞️ #TheRailwayMen

📺 #Netflix



Babil Khan is not only delivering perfect acting but also excelling in role selection. He was outstanding throughout the whole series!#BabilKhan #KayKayMenon pic.twitter.com/YtmUObOD7l — Torikul Islam Shihab (@its_torikul) November 21, 2023

Saw his brilliant performance in #RailwayMen. I only can say he is going to stay long. My best wishes #Babilkhan https://t.co/7DuBBWbv5Q — Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien) November 21, 2023

In #TheRailwayMenOnNetflix, quite remarkably, #BabilKhan channels his illustrious father #IrrfanKhan's celebrated effortlessness without in anyway imitating him.

A self-assured yet strikingly vulnerable performance where he announces the arrival of a greatly promising actor. pic.twitter.com/c2XQTMsqXJ — Mayank Chhaya, Journalist, Host & Editor, MCR (@MayankChhaya) November 21, 2023

Just saw the first episode. Babil is indeed a talented actor. He is great in this show. Hope to see him more in diverse roles. https://t.co/evJa1T9W8e — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) November 21, 2023

Couldnt agree more. Babil shines in a show filled with some of the finest actors we have. For me, the show belongs to him and Kay Kay Menon. Outstanding performance in an outstanding show. Must watch. https://t.co/nB3c06aslV — mitai shukla (@mitai_shukla) November 21, 2023

the ONLY nepo baby who's talented enough to honour his father's legacy. really wish irrfan was alive today to see his son's success ☹️💔 https://t.co/NFvFefF3dM — 📺 (@hiraikyung) November 21, 2023

Babil Khan shines in every frame of The Railway Men and you just cannot take your eyes off him.