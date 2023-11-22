With a stellar cast of R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu, The Railway Men has got people talking. The four-episode web series tells how railway workers saved lives during the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy and every actor has delivered to perfection. However, if there is one person who is stealing the show with their powerful screen presence, it is Babil Khan.
Babil Khan plays the role of Imad Riaz who sets out on his first day of job as a locomotive pilot at the Nishatpur Yard. To say that he has got into the skin of the character would not be an exaggeration. He has perfected the Bhopali accent and exudes the innocence and quiet determination that his role demands. The Railway Men marks Babil’s debut in a web series. With this, he has proved that he can rule every screen with his acting skills.
People are talking about how powerful his role was in The Railway Men. Many added how they could see Irrfan in his acting and in the way he brings a character to life. Here’s what they had to say.
Babil Khan shines in every frame of The Railway Men and you just cannot take your eyes off him.