The boy band group of our childhood is back to make quarantine life a little less gloomy.

Backstreet’s Back! Alright!

From AJ McLean to Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, all the members of this iconic band decided to give us a living room concert to help beat the lockdown blues.

You'll find yourself singing and dancing along to how perfect they sound all these years later. Families of the members also make special appearances in the video, which is shot in their homes.

Their performance took place on Sunday, as a part of the The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert, in order to pay tribute to the people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the complete video here.

Next in line are Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Tim McGraw, who will also be sharing videos of their living room concerts for the benefit. It's so heartwarming to watch singers do their part in raining awareness for those who can't stay safe indoors.