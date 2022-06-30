Internet keeps surprising us with new content each day. If you are a fan of Balam Pichkari, then this is for you. Before we delve into what is coming up, let's go back to the song. Shouldered on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the track is from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Since its release, Balam Pichkari has given a tough competition to other Holi songs that have ever being composed in Hindi cinema. But imagine if the track meets your favourite Hollywood sitcoms, how would their collab turn out to be?

Well, someone really made it happen. An Instagram user, Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (jhunjhunastic) posted a reel on the platform which features a mashup video of some of the scenes from various Hollywood sitcoms like Friends, Seinfeld, Big Bang Theory, The Office, and Broklyn 99. What makes the clip hilarious is their crossover with the audio of Balam Pichkari.

Spoiler alert: The video begins with a scene taken from an episode of Friends in which Rachel and Ross go for laundry together for the first time and one of the white fabrics turns into pink. Remember? Now imagine this scene with the audio that goes like, 'Teri malmal ki kurti gulabi ho gayi.' Hilarious, right?

The clip also feature a funny scene from the same sitcom in which Phoebe can be seen running like a wind and the lyrics goes like, 'Manchali chaal kaise nawabi ho gyi?'

We also get to watch the oh-so-hilarious dance steps of Michael Scott from The Office mixed with 'Lattoo padosan ki bhabhi ho gayi.' ROFL moment, we say.

Here's the video:

Netizens are quite enjoying the crossover:

This mashup definitely deserves to go viral across social media platforms. It's a perfect example of when Bollywood meets Hollywood moment. Kudos to the editor who came up with this hilarious crossover. You made our day.