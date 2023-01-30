One of the many things desi kids can relate to is being able to go snuggle up with our parents whenever we got scared of sleeping alone. And a similar experience has led to this couple naming their son ‘India’. Yep, you read that correctly.

This Bangladeshi-origin and Pakistani-origin couple have started calling their son 'India', because like most desi kids, he ends up sleeping in between his parents. And so, "India" lands right between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Geddit? How witty is this? In a hilarious Facebook post, Omar Esa, a popular nasheed singer has explained how his wife and him made the mistake of letting their first kid Ibrahim sleep in their bed. So now he's used to it! And they've adapted to the situation by calling him 'India'.

And since this is such a regular occurrence in most desi households, so many people related to their epic situation.

