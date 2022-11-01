One of the most shocking headlines we’ve seen in past couple of days is billionaire Elon Musk firing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, after finally buying the social media company. But, it seems that the brand’s name on Agrawal’s resume is so impressive that people are actively looking to hire him!

Because, apparently people are looking him up so much, that they’re going through every Parag Agrawal’s profile. Which is why this Parag Agrawal had to change his Linkedin bio to clarify that he’s not the former Twitter CEO.

Banker Parag Agarwal shared that his profile views increased 36 percent, and so he felt obliged to inform everyone that they might have him confused with the software engineer. Quite a witty move, if you ask me!

Here’s how people responded to this change in the banker’s profile.

What a clever way to make everyone laugh and also have hiring managers take a closer look at his profile.