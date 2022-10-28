In Elon Musk Times, we have the Tesla CEO taking over Twitter and firing existing employees from the topmost designations. Apparently, after several twists and turns, Musk finally completed the $44 billion deal on the eve of the court deadline.

While buying the platform, Musk had said that he is doing so to ‘try to help more humanity, whom I love’. He has changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit.’ He even tweeted ‘the bird is freed’ on taking control of the social media platform.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Yesterday, Elon Musk posted a video of himself visiting the Twitter HQ in San Francisco with a bathroom sink. And like always, the video ushered a meme fest on Twitter.

Read more: Elon Musk Carried A Bathroom Sink To The Twitter Office & The Internet’s All Drained Out

Reuters reports that Elon Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has accused them of misinforming him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Since the news of these terminations has broken in the media, Twitter has been reacting to the entire affair. While there are many people who’re lauding the move, there are people who are skeptical about how Musk taking over Twitter is a great thing.

If Elon Musk fires 75% of Twitter, at least that will make my decision to leave Twitter easier. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) October 21, 2022

So, it looks like it's official.

The worlds biggest man baby has taken over Twitter.

Let's see how long it takes him to turn it to shit.https://t.co/6v7Q4p5hyn https://t.co/JhIhY9F8Il — Sam Vimes (@SamVimes6) October 28, 2022

People: why did you fire Twitter CEO #ParagAgrawal ?



Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/Dhzr2pRPRH — Dipankar (@Choudhurybabu01) October 28, 2022

Let's see how far the bird flies… https://t.co/T5vSjl5jW3 — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk officially bought Twitter & the first thing he did was fire people.



How exactly is that “helping humanity?"



It’s Rupert Murdoch & Myspace all over again. — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) October 28, 2022

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk Fires Twitters head of legal policy who made decision to Ban TRUMP'S account. pic.twitter.com/oigQjINz5S — Kev London (@kevlondon4) October 28, 2022

Let's be real, though. You only fired the upper management because they made you go through with a deal you wanted to get out of. https://t.co/WU0DcoGTWZ — 영노 (@yeongno3) October 28, 2022

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

Twitter is such a powerful communication tool and information tool. I truly wonder what Elon’s taking over means for — well — everything. https://t.co/xO1TU4NLhc — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 28, 2022

Elon musk finally takes Twitter off layaway. Fires top executives and starts the purge of all those dedicated employees sfo allowed bots misogyny and racism to thrive. American oligarchs continue to ruin all communications mediums — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) October 28, 2022

*Until the subscription services are introduced https://t.co/DQA2fR5naA — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) October 28, 2022

Let’s see if Musk taking over Twitter will improve the ‘future of civilisation’ after all!