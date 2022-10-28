In Elon Musk Times, we have the Tesla CEO taking over Twitter and firing existing employees from the topmost designations. Apparently, after several twists and turns, Musk finally completed the $44 billion deal on the eve of the court deadline.
While buying the platform, Musk had said that he is doing so to ‘try to help more humanity, whom I love’. He has changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit.’ He even tweeted ‘the bird is freed’ on taking control of the social media platform.
Yesterday, Elon Musk posted a video of himself visiting the Twitter HQ in San Francisco with a bathroom sink. And like always, the video ushered a meme fest on Twitter.
Reuters reports that Elon Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has accused them of misinforming him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Since the news of these terminations has broken in the media, Twitter has been reacting to the entire affair. While there are many people who’re lauding the move, there are people who are skeptical about how Musk taking over Twitter is a great thing.
Let’s see if Musk taking over Twitter will improve the ‘future of civilisation’ after all!