Bear Grylls: the world's foremost survivalist, dauntless explorer and a man who fears nothing. From rappeling down the gnarliest terrains to trysts with boarish wildlife, no challenge is too big for Grylls. I mean the man shattered his vertebrae in a free-fall parachuting accident and the following year went on to become one of the youngest climbers to ever summit Mount Everest. Long story short, he's a slut for adventure.

Bear Grylls has survived the coldest tundras, feasted on sheep's eyeballs and drank his own urine from inside a snake's carcass, but never in his wildest imagination has he fathomed such a vicious encounter. This year he comes face to face with his most savage beast yet: Ranveer Singh.

Man can outrun a lion, but how the fuck can you outrun this?

What was Ranveer thinking? This is a former British military intelligence officer heavily trained in unarmed combat, desert and winter warfare and explosives management. He has a wife and three kids. And our desi aspiring Harry Styles decided to assault him with sloppy wet kisses? Grylls could've snapped him in half with his naked hands if he wanted to.

Obviously, Twitter had a field day with this clip:

This is a revenge on Deepika for what she did in gehraiyan — Rurush (@Rurush18) July 11, 2022

Man vs wild 😈😈

Literally — Yashvardhan Pandey (@pandeykahanhai) July 11, 2022

No animal scared him more — Vinay Prakash (@vinayp2000) July 11, 2022

Ohh my god.

Did @BearGrylls survive this assault. Is he all right — Proud_Hindustani (@ProudIndian121) July 11, 2022

Itna Josh kaha se aata hain? I can't even do this to my kids. https://t.co/IAMwkwkRqv — Ekta Shah (@Ektashah27) July 12, 2022

Indians don’t understand physical boundaries 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/KwxFEQcM65 — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) July 12, 2022

this dude manages to keep me in a constant state of second hand embarrassment everytime I see him doing anything ever https://t.co/PJ416LHDdm — twink-182. (@bagniik) July 11, 2022

What’s wrong with this guy? https://t.co/8U4Kc7fhTL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 11, 2022

Ranveer needs to be thrown in a zoo cause why tf does he act like that??💀 https://t.co/6YOtfpetw9 — z 🪷 (@lov3rmidnight) July 11, 2022

Of all the wildlife, I don’t think Bear Grylls has ever experienced this. https://t.co/Ttyg1aSzXh — वरदा मराठे (@Varada_M) July 11, 2022

I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that https://t.co/gUFvvQQfyZ — Sruthi - Fantasia (@Sruthi_nnk) July 11, 2022

...And that's why kids, consent is king.