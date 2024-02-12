Kissing is a culmination of the rush of emotions we get when something or someone absolutely overwhelms us. It could be passionate or sexual, a sign of social behaviour, a mark of excitement, a common expression of excitement shared by two people.

But, did you know kissing has a lot to it than just a passionate moment between a couple?

Here Are The List of Facts About Kissing:

1. Kissing someone for the first time causes you to experience an increase in your dopamine level.

Dopamine is an organic chemical present in our bodies that act as a neurotransmitter. Therefore, when you kiss a person for the first time dopamine urges you to want more . Furthermore, it also triggers insomnia, loss of hunger and spike in energy level.

2. Kissing someone makes your heart beat faster and pumps more oxygen to your brain.

When you kiss someone, your brain conveys signals to the adrenal gland that in return releases hormones like adrenaline, epinephrine and norepinephrine. These hormones pass through the blood and triggers your heart to beat faster and also sends more blood to your brain. This is an interesting fact about kissing & most of the people is not aware of it.

3. One single kiss requires the use of several muscles.

As many as 112 postural muscles and 34 facial muscles are used when you kiss someone. Quiet a workout!

4. Locking of lips and rolling of tongues together helps preventing tooth decay.

While kissing the saliva flow is greatly enhanced that in return helps in cleaning food particles from in between your teeth as well as protect your tooth enamel.

5. Kissing causes your pupil to dilate, which is why you mostly tend to close your eyes when locking lips.

The excitement related to a smooch triggers your nervous system to automatically respond to it that in turn dilates your pupils. This happens because the nervous system allows light to penetrate your eyes, making them more sensitive and so you close them.

6. Often known as the ‘love hormone,’ oxytocin level sees massive spike in a kiss due to its connection to the feelings of attachment and intimacy.

When you’re in a long-term relationship, the dopamine level decreases after the initial period. However, it is oxytocin that maintains the love in your relationship because of its connection to feelings.

7. Kissing triggers the release of endorphins that provides a feeling of euphoria.

The moment you lock lips with someone, endorphins are released from the pituitary gland and hypothalamus of your body. The peptides increase feelings of emotion and affection, making you happy after the kiss.

8. Of the 12 cranial nerves, 5 are involved in one kiss.

These cranial nerves help in transferring signals between you and the person you’re kissing. It is a way your brain assembles as much information as possible about the other person.

9. While kissing, a guy passes on testosterone, the male sex hormone.

Transmission of testosterone in your body triggers you to get turned on as it causes libido. Therefore, guys use this technique through French kissing also known as open mouth kissing to get you more turned on.

10. One minute of kissing can help you lose 2 to 3 calories.

Kissing enhances your metabolic rate, thus; triggering your body to burn calories. The longer the kiss the more calories you lose.

11. Kissing helps your body to become resistant to allergy.

Locking lips causes you to swap about 300 kinds of bacteria with your partner. These living bacteria in your and your partner’s body helps you fight infections better and also shield against allergies, especially in the flu season. This kissing fact everyone should know about it.

12. Kissing contributes to decreasing your stress hormone ‘cortisol’.

Spike in cortisol levels has a negative effect on your brain health and immune system. Kissing boosts feelings of happiness and more significantly relaxation in your body, thus; keeping the stress hormone in check.

13. Besides endorphins, kissing also triggers the release of adrenaline.

While adrenaline reduces your feelings of pain, endorphins boosts feelings of happiness and emotions in your body, thereby making you feel safe and secure.

14. While kissing someone new, you exchange about 80 million different kinds of microbes.

Long-term relationship makes you and your partner share a common microbe medium due to the consistent kissing for years.

15. The first non-romantic kiss dates back to 5th century BC.

Erotic kissing was first mentioned in the Kama Sutra, however it went out of style after Rome fell. Eventually in the 11th century when the idea of ‘courtship’ gained popularity, the erotic kissing came back into style again.

16. The world’s longest kiss lasted for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds.

Thai couple Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat set the world record of the longest kiss by locking lips for well over 2 days.

17. While 90 percent of the world’s cultures share kiss 10 percent don’t.

Some regions in Sudan believe that mouth is the path to one’s soul, so they avoid kissing fearing that their souls will get stolen from mouth-to-mouth touch.

18. Kissing reduces blood pressure.

When you kiss someone, the feelings of happiness and increase of heartbeats make your blood vessels to expand widely, thereby decreasing blood pressure.

19. The term ‘French Kiss’ came into existence after the French set a reputation of trying more passionate and adventurous kisses.

As recent as on May 30, 2013, media reports confirmed that the French dictionary released one-word term ‘galocher’ for French kiss. However, this particular kissing practice was introduced by the British soldiers who witnessed the French passionately locking lips while the former visited France during World War I. Earlier, the French kiss was called ‘Florentine kiss’.

20. While kissing, your lips use ‘orbicularis oris,’ the muscle that helps them pucker up.

Orbicularis oris is a set of complex muscles surrounding your mouth that consists of 4 separate quadrants. These quadrants interweave and provides a circular look when you pucker your lips to kiss someone.