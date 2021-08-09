Over the years, there have been a few things about Bollywood movies, that have instantly made a place in my heart. Like the gorgeous houses that characters in different movies, inhabited.

So here's a look at some of the most beautiful, amazing houses from Bollywood movies that I wish I could have stayed in:

1. Aisha's house/apartment in Wake Up Sid

From the first time I laid eyes on Aisha's house in Wake Up Sid, I was in love. It's the perfect reflection of Aisha's spirit and an embodiment of her freedom and independence.

Whether it's the quote and photos that mark her yellow wall, or the cage decorated by fairy lights, every single element of the house speaks to you, because, it spoke to Aisha. It was also a lesson in how to utilize every inch of space available to carve your own haven.

You can see the entire house in this video:

2. Zaara's palatial house in Veer-Zaara

There has been no shortage of grand houses in Bollywood movies but Zaara's home in Veer-Zaara was no less than a palace. Perhaps because it was one! Yes, the film was shot at Saif Ali Khan's ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace.

And from dressing rooms within rooms and deep bathing tubs to antique doors, spiral staircases to lavish verandahs, and stained glass windows to lush gardens, everything about the house screamed royalty.

You can watch the house, along with Preity Zinta's adorable antics as Zaara, here:

3. The Rai Mansion in Raju Chacha

Oh, are you even a millennial kid if you did not dream of staying in the mansion from Raju Chacha? I mean I am yet to see another house where a train serves food on the dining table!

Opulent yet playful (it had a rainbow coloured driveway, ceiling-to-floor length aquariums, and even a life-size-chess board), the house in Raju Chacha is one that everyone, from children to adults, has coveted at one point or the other.

The children's room, decorated with Disney characters, a stained glass floor designed to play snakes and ladders, and more toys than you can imagine, was everything a young kid dreamed of. You can check out the house here:

4. Tia's house in Kapoor & Sons

While the house the Kapoors lived in had its own charm, I instantly fell in love with Tia's house. With the perfect porch entry, and a backyard made for partying, Tia's house was the kind of hill-station retreat city folks are forever in search of.

And if it was good enough for Rahul aka Fawad, it was definitely good enough for us! Don't believe us? Revisit it here:

5. Maya's whimsical house in Ijaazat

Maya's all-white house, with a hammock in the backyard, and greenery winding its way through every corner, was the perfect blend of melancholy and whimsy - much like Maya in the film.

But you have to admit, cozy nooks, and the contrast of wooden stairs and black sofas against a white backdrop, made the house appear extremely inviting.

Of course, the song Mera Kuch Samaan is half the reason why this house has a special place in my heart.

6. Kaira's Mumbai house/apartment in Dear Zindagi

If there was a house that defined quirky, it had to be Kaira's Mumbai apartment. From settees that looked like suitcases to a wall adorned with photos, everything in Kaira's apartment was unique. And yet it came together seamlessly.

7. The AirBnB rented in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

My personal aesthetic is a mix of comfortable and quirky. But every once in a while, you crave understated luxury like the kind the house the trio first live in, in Spain, represented.

With floor-length windows, glass doors, and outdoor dining, this house was so elegant, it looked fit enough to be on the covers of a magazine.

8 . The Batra's beach-facing ancestral house in Om Jai Jagdish

If there was ever a film where a house served as a crucial element of the story, it was Om Jai Jagdish. But amidst the family drama, the house, which was neither fancy nor quirky, still became memorable.

Facing the beach, the ancestral house, with a verandah in the center (a feature of most houses from our grandparent's age) and antique furniture, like wicker chairs and chick curtains, was beautiful in its own right.

9. Piku and her father's house in Piku

If there was ever a house that appeared to have taken on the personality of its inhabitants, it had to be the house in Piku. Chaotic yet warm, the house seemed to be balancing the contrasting natures of its inhabitants.

This was a house where a medicine cabinet, architectural designs, a room full of books, and Satyajit Ray's photos coexisted, and yet, nothing felt out-of-the-ordinary.

10. Aditi's house, especially Amit's room, in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Aditi's house, though quite similar to the 'rich houses' of Bollywood movies, had a fun vibe, with a gorgeous wine cabinet, gardens lit with fairy lights, and adorned with fountains, a living room that turned into a dancing floor (for everyone except Pappu), and gorgeous porches.

But what set the house apart was Amit's gorgeous room. His walls adorned by his painting were complemented by his messy desk and unmade bed. Much like his personality, the room was the perfect example of creative chaos.

Which house would you have picked if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments section below.